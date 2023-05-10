Don Davis office

U.S. Rep. Don Davis, center, opens his district office in Greenville on Arlington Boulevard near Turnbury Drive on May 6.

U.S. Rep. Don Davis hosted a grand opening for a district office in Greenville on May 6 that will serve constituents in the 1st Congressional District.

The office at 1710 E. Arlington Blvd., Suite A, will provide federal government casework assistance and serve as a direct link for residents in eastern North Carolina to make their voices heard, Davis said in a news release.

