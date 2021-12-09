The United Way of Pitt County is highlighting a busy Grifton outreach as its first monthly volunteer challenge to help the ministry set up a thrift store and continue its feeding programs.
The agency put out a call to all “changemakers” to assist Grifton Mission Ministries as part of new initiative that will highlight needs with United Way partners and supporters and the larger community. New challenges will be e-blasted at the start of each month.
President Dwain Cooper said the effort is intended to help neighbors who are helping their neighbors and to promote the United Way.
“We want people to understand that we are the go-to agency if you want to get things done in the community and if you want to partner and help other agencies do great work in taking care of our citizens,” said Cooper, who took the reins at the United Way in May.
Grifton Mission Ministries’ new thrift store will support an organization that provides meals and food distributions on Mondays and Thursdays, feeding about 2,000 people. The agency needs help setting up the store as well as support for its other operations.
The nonprofit organization is sustained through donations and volunteerism, said coordinator Elaine Tarlton. “We’ve been ridiculously blessed, and now what we need to do is try to get others that share the same mindset.”
Billy Tarlton started the mission over 20 years ago to provide disaster relief. In May, he and Elaine received the Governor’s Medallion for their volunteer service. It’s the state’s highest honor for volunteerism with 22 medallions awarded each year.
“I was really humbled,” Elaine Tarlton said. “I never expected anything like that, one, because we are doing what we want and doing it from our heart ... To receive that let me realize that we are reaching out [and] that we are making a difference to other people which is just so satisfying to know.”
The organization also is helping 100 families for Christmas. It works with people 65 and older as well as children up to age 16.
“This time of year, I seek out either other families who would like to adopt one that’s in need or donations of toys, and everything we give them is new,” Elaine Tarlton said. “I invite people to come out on Christmas Eve not only to help but to see how wonderful it is. The good Lord has touched this place.”
Tarlton said she was called to do the mission’s work. “By offering these services to a small town that is in need, and to surrounding counties, these people realize that they have a place to go … I want to be able to help.”
In addition to encouraging its partners to help the Tarltons, the United Way also ask partners to support a food and hygiene supply drive organized by Greene Lamp, a community action agency that provides Head Start services and other outreach.
It also is seeking support for an initiative to send messages of support to health care workers and teachers in January in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. observances.
The United Way works with local employers and individuals to raise funds annually that it then distributes to partner agencies in the areas of education, financial stability and essentials such as housing.
It will be starting agency tours in January so nonprofit agencies can spotlight their work within the community. It also will start its Community Conversations to hear about need.
“We want to make sure we talk to our neighbors … and hear from the community what their needs are and how we can best address those needs,” Cooper said.
The agency currently is focused on its Share the Warmth drive to collect hats, mittens, gloves and scarves for children in Pitt County. The drive will continue through February.
“We’re asking corporations to possibly share the warmth by having their company collect items,” said Cooper. “We are partnered with Pitt County Schools, specifically the social service department of Pitt County Schools, since they know the needs of the students.”
Visit uwpcnc.org for more information about The United way of Pitt County. To volunteer or donate with Grifton Mission Ministries, call Elaine Tarlton at 253-8677 or Billy Tarlton at 531-1931.