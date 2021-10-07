US Cellular is offering athletic teams, after school programs and related nonprofit organizations a way to raise funds remotely during the ongoing pandemic.
Funding for these activities is often supplemented through in-person opportunities, such as selling candy bars or washing cars, but with COVID-19 transmission ongoing, socially distant fundraising options can be more practical and safer solutions.
UScellular’s Community Connections program provides a virtual way for K-12 groups to raise up to $1,000, whether they need STEM equipment, fresh uniforms or new instruments for the school band. Organizers can register their group at communityconnections.uscellular.com to start earning sponsorship support online.
“2020 was a tough year for everyone, especially many academic and athletic groups and organizations who rely on fundraising and donations,” said Jeremy Taylor, UScellullar director of sales in eastern North Carolina. “We hope that through local and virtual initiatives like Community Connections, we’re able to still support the goals our children and students here in the Greene County area set for themselves while doing so in a safe and responsible manner.”
Once registered, local nonprofit academic and athletic groups representing youth up to 12th grade have 14 days to rally their friends, families and supporters to complete online activities that include taking short surveys, watching videos or following UScellular on its social channels. Each completed activity earns money that goes directly to the organization — up to $1,000 — and the website makes it easy to spread the word on social media.
Since launching the program in 2015, UScellular has awarded $1.4 million to nearly 3,100 groups nationwide. For more information and to view the official rules, please go to communityconnections.uscellular.com.