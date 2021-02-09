Nearly 27,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Pitt County residents and 2,700 to Greene County residents since vaccinations began in January, according to state data released this week.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that 26,995 doses of vaccine had been administered to people from Pitt County. The total of those who received their first dose is 21,423, about 12 percent of the county population, and 5,571 have received their second dose, about 3 percent of the population.
About 20,000 doses had been administered to county residents by Feb. 1, according to the DHHS dashboard. The majority of people to receive their first dose, 36 percent of the total, are between 65 and 74 years old, according to the dashboard. People 25-49 accounted for 24 percent and those 75 and older accounted for 23 percent.
The majority of people to receive their second dose, 51 percent of the total, are between 25 and 49, according to the dashboard. People 50-64 accounted for 27 percent and those 75 and older accounted for 12 percent.
In Greene County, 2,439 residents, about 12 percent of the population, had received the first dose, and 263 people, or 1.25 percent of the population, had received the second dose.
The majority of people to receive their first dose, 34 percent of the total, are between 65 and 74 years old, according to the dashboard. People 75 and older accounted for 27 percent and people 25-49 accounted for 20 percent.
The majority of people to receive their second dose, 33 percent of the total, are between 25 and 49, according to the dashboard. People 50-64 accounted for 30 percent and those 75 and older accounted for 27 percent.
Frontline health care workers and long-term care workers and residents were among the first to get the vaccine, followed by people 75 and older, then 65 and older.
A mass vaccination site at the Greenville Convention Center is administering hundreds of vaccines daily. Visit www.vidanthealth/vaccinate to make appointments. For appointments in Greene County visit https://greenecountync.gov/departments/health.
Walgreens pharmacies in North Carolina were to receive vaccines on Monday, and walgreens.com is set up to take appointments. Supplies remain limited, according to DHHS and the Centers for Disease Control.
Pitt waiting list
Pitt County officials have made their final attempts to reach everyone on a 9,000-person vaccine waiting list and said anyone who did not get an appointment for the Convention Center site should try to arrange one through Vidant Health.
Amy Hattem, deputy director of Pitt Public Health, said that everyone on the list was reminded to watch for calls from a 252-902 prefix and everyone was called.
“Each individual, except those we reached on first or second call attempts, was called three times,” Hattem said. “We did not leave a message ... If a person had caller ID, they could return our call and many did call us back. Sometimes the call back resulted in us scheduling an appointment and other times the call back was just to inform us that they had already made an appointment through Vidant’s online scheduler or through Vidant’s MyChart or in another county.”
The health department set up the waiting list in mid-January to register eligible residents who wanted to receive the vaccine. It closed the registration about a week later in advance of opening the mass clinic with Vidant.
More than 9,000 people had registered to receive the vaccine by that time. Several hundred participated in clinics held at the county agricultural center.
Officials worked to call the remainder of people. Hattem said she was confident that county and Vidant staff made a thorough attempt to reach everyone on the list. If anyone who registered did not receive an appointment, they should visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate to set one up.
New cases
A total of 82 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Greene County between Feb. 2-7, an average of about 12 new cases a day. That’s hasn't changed from the seven day period Jan. 26-Feb. 1 when there were 83 cases. A total of 37 deaths had been recorded in the county.
A total of 749 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Pitt County between Feb. 2-7, an average of about 107 new cases a day. That’s up from 654 between Jan. 26-Feb. 1, an average of about 93 new cases a day. The daily average was 109 between Jan. 19-25 and 119 between Jan. 12-18.
DHHS reported on Thursday that another person had died from COVID-19, bringing the local total to 72. Vital records indicate more than that have died, but the state dashboard has not yet recorded them.
Vidant Health reported 171 people were hospitalized as of Sunday in its facilities, down from 180 this time last week, 194 the week before that and 203 the week before that. Statewide hospitalizations have dropped steadily from a high of 3,992 on Jan. 13 to 2,339 on Sunday. That’s down from 2,781 last Sunday.
About 8.6 percent of tests statewide were positive on Saturday, the most recent date for the data, down from 9.7 this time last week. The number was at 8.6 in Pitt County as well, down from 9.9 percent.
Statewide, daily new cases have continued to trend downward since a high of 11,581 cases on Jan. 9. The new case total on Monday was 3,084.
Pitt was among 25 counties that dropped from red to orange in the state’s COVID-19 County Alert system released late last week. Red indicates critical spread of the virus while orange still means spread is substantial. Sixty-one counties currently are red, 33 are orange and six are yellow, including Greene County.
Institutions
East Carolina University on Monday reported 60 new cases between Feb. 2-7, down from 106 between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1 and 124 the previous week. A total of 160 students were in quarantine or isolation on and off of campus down from 203 this time last week.
Pitt County Schools reported 39 new on-campus cases of COVID-19 between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4 when it updated its weekly tracking data Friday afternoon. That matched the previous largest single-week total, reported the week of Dec. 4-10. Ten on-campus cases were reported Jan. 22-28.
According to real-time data published by the school system on Monday afternoon, a total of 98 active cases of COVID-19 were reported among staff and students both on and off of campus, with 905 quarantines for the combined groups.
Farmville Central High School had the highest number of active cases, 11, while Lakewood and Northwest elementary schools both had 49 quarantines.
A weekly DHHS report on outbreaks at congregant living facilities on Monday continued to list 12 ongoing outbreaks:
- Ayden Court Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: eight staff and 12 residents with one death.
- Brookdale Dickinson Avenue: two staff members.
- Brookdale West Arlington Boulevard: three staff and six residents.
- Care One Assisted Living Greenville: four staff and two residents.
- Cypress Glen Retirement Community Memory Care: six staff members and 35 residents, up from two staff and 14 residents.
- East Carolina Rehab and Wellness: three staff members.
- MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center: 44 staff and 54 residents; one staff death and two resident deaths.
- PruittHealth Farmville: 28 staff, 41 residents.
- Red Oak Assisted Living: three staff and one resident.
- Spring Arbor: 19 staff and 35 residents, up from seven staff and four residents.
- Tar River — RHA Services: 12 staff.
- Universal Health Care: 15 staff, 34 residents.