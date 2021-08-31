A team of “exhausted” Vidant Health doctors on Monday pleaded with the public to wear masks and get vaccinated as the number of unvaccinated people, most of them young adults, crowd the system’s nine hospitals.
The number of COVID-19 patients grew to 172 on Sunday, officials said during a news conference called Monday morning. Of those, 150 were not fully vaccinated; of the 45 in intensive care, 41 were not fully vaccinated; of the 21 on ventilators, 15 were not fully vaccinated. The number of children in hospitals also is rising.
“The pandemic continues to take a deep toll on our team largely because we know many of the deaths and disabilities from COVID are largely preventable,” said Brian Floyd, chief operating officer with Vidant Health.
Floyd said what is especially disturbing is that people between age 25-49 now make up the largest group of COVID patients in the hospital. Almost all are unvaccinated, he said.
Fifty-five patients are between ages 25-49 and 54 are unvaccinated. There are 15 patients in that age group in intensive care and all are not fully vaccinated. The six patients in that age group who are on ventilators are not fully vaccinated.
“The solution for this is clear,” Floyd said. “We can prevent the spread of this virus through masking, social distancing and now, with a vaccination. Our team members are asking for your help. They are tirelessly working to keep you safe but now we need your help. Please get vaccinated if you are eligible and help our teams be here to take care of you.”
Patients are much sicker than in the first wave, said Dr. Ogugua Obi, director of medical intensive care at Vidant Medical Center and an associate professor at the Brody School of Medicine.
“Every life that we take care of in the hospital and in the ICU is precious but in particular seeing the younger patients coming through the ICU is devastating,” Obi said. Doctors and nurses are “worn bare” because of the overtime required to care for patients, often being the last person someone sees before taking their final breath.
“Many times they are the ones holding a patient’s hand because the families are not able to be there,” she said. “We see more death and suffering in the ICU than we’ve seen before.”
COVID cases among children also are growing and the delta variant is “far more devastating for children,” said Dr. Matthew Ledoux, a pediatrician at Vidant Medical Center and East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine.
Last week, there were only two or three child intensive care beds across the state, Ledoux said.
“We know the Delta variant is far more devastating for children,” he said. Early in the pandemic children suffered with inflammation that affected all organs. The Delta variant not only causes inflammation, but attacks lung function in children.
“We admitted an infant who was just born and got infected by a family member and went on life support and almost was put on heart-lung bypass,” Ledoux said. “We’ve been incredibly lucky and grateful to not have yet lost a single child to COVID-19 but if the current projectory (holds) we will lose a child, here in the east, to COVID-19 or the complications from COVID-19.”
“Getting the vaccine is an act of kindness that will protect your children and protect the community,” Ledoux said.
Vidant’s chief of emergency services, Dr. Leigh Patterson, who has worked in emergency medicine for 16 years, said a record number of patients are seeking care in the emergency department.
“We are seeing record numbers of children, more children than we have seen at any point during the pandemic,” she said.
She said COVID cases are taxing medical systems in Texas and Florida. She doesn’t want that to happen locally.
When asked if Gov. Roy Cooper should reinstate a statewide mask mandate, Patterson said he should.
“I would say it’s a must for all schools,” Ledoux said. None of the COVID-19 vaccines are approved for children under 12.
“I think anyone of us who have children or who have family members attending school know this. Last year, I would say, was a disaster with homeschooling,” Ledoux said. “I would say wearing a mask keeps children in schools.”
The health system’s position is not to direct governmental policy but teach them what providers are seeing, Floyd said. “We know this (vaccinations and masking) can prevent the spread of the virus. The reason we are having this conversation with the public is you heard all these physicians, who are on the front line of what is happening, saying this can be prevented in many cases if these measures are in place.”
Hospital officials also are keeping a cautious eye on ECU’s Sept. 11 home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
“I think you can’t help but worry anytime you get that many people close together,” Patterson said. “You know who behind you might be sick, or who in front of you or sitting right next to you is sick. You just don’t know.” One advantage is it is an outdoor event, she said.
Obi had a final plea.
“I don’t want to see you in the ICU, I don’t want to see you sick and dying and suffering in our ICU. I don’t want your families to go through the pain and the loss that we are seeing in our ICUs,” Obi said. “This virus has taken way too much from us, it shouldn’t take anymore from us.
“We have the tools and wherewithal to take care of this. We know the vaccines are safe, we know the vaccines are effective and the vaccines are very, very available here in eastern North Carolina,” Obi said. “Take the vaccine to protect yourself. Take the vaccine to protect your families.”