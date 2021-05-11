Vidant Health is encouraging feedback from community members throughout eastern North Carolina on its Community Health Needs Assessment.
The health system seeks feedback every three years to complete its needs assessments, a news release from Vidant said. The information helps caregivers understand what residents see as the most important health issues affecting their communities and provides a foundation for improving and promoting good health in eastern North Carolina.
People age 15 and older are asked to complete the survey and provide their thoughts on how Vidant can continue to improve local health and well-being. The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete and all responses are confidential. It is open through June 18.
The full assessment process involves the collection and analysis of a large range of data, including demographic, socioeconomic and health statistics, as well as community feedback.
The completed analysis and results serve as the basis for prioritizing ways to meet the community’s health needs.
The survey is offered in both English and Spanish and can be found at www.vidanthealth.com/chna.