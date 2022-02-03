Vidant Health has announced that an upgraded Renal Dialysis Unit has recently moved to a new space at Vidant Medical Center to improve the overall patient and team member experience.
The new dialysis space includes services in a larger area with greater accessibility to upgraded amenities, which will provide a more peaceful, private experience to those receiving treatment, according to a Vidant news release.
The unit’s new location at 1 East includes added beds and isolation rooms, new dialysis machines and equipment, including a central reverse osmosis room, and upgraded amenities like TVs.
Providers from Vidant Health, East Carolina University and Eastern Nephrology Associates all collaborate at the dialysis unit, performing close to 10,000 treatments annually, including hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis and apheresis treatments. An increase from 12 to 20 beds will allow the unit to treat more patients simultaneously.
“Vidant Health is proud to bring an upgraded Renal Dialysis Unit to Greenville to serve more patients comfortably,” said Brian Floyd, president of Vidant Medical Center and chief operating officer of Vidant Health Hospitals. “These upgrades help us provide excellent care to our patients and furthers our mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina. It is important that dialysis patients receive consistent treatment, and providing crucial care close to home can lower travel time and help ensure patients receive the high-quality treatment they deserve.”
Dialysis is often a life-saving measure. Typically, the kidneys filter toxins and excess fluid from the blood. When kidneys are not functioning properly, the toxins and excess fluid can build up in the body, resulting in dangerous and even fatal conditions.
During dialysis, a process that filters the blood when kidneys cannot, blood is pulled out a little at a time, goes through the dialyzer machine to remove toxins and/or fluid and then returned to the patient. Some patients live out their life on dialysis. For others it is temporary until they receive a kidney transplant. Most patients tolerate dialysis well and live a comfortable and productive life.
“Vidant Health’s commitment to these upgrades is important due to the amount of time patients spend on this unit,” said Dr. Graham V. Byrum Jr., nephrologist, Vidant Health. “Some patients visit the unit as often as three times a week for up to four hours per session.
“With the addition of TVs and other amenities for patient use, those who spend time receiving dialysis will be able to focus on something other than the treatment that is underway,” Byrum said. “The new amenities help reduce discomfort and anxiety for patients, and the upgrades support a high-level of renal dialysis care.”
The central reverse osmosis room eliminates the need for a portable reverse osmosis machine for every dialysis machine, which can be time consuming for nurses.
Water, processed using the reverse osmosis technique, is mixed with electrolytes and salts to pull toxins from the blood. The water used for dialysis patients has to be extremely pure and must be checked frequently during the day for chlorine and weekly to monthly for bacterial growth.
“Water is one the most important components required to provide safe dialysis,” Byrum said. “Having a central water supply can dramatically simplify the process and reduce the chance of mistakes.
“This upgrade, in addition to added patient rooms, will allow us to bring safe and effective dialysis care to more patients, which is something we take great pride in.”