A higher percentage of virtual learners in the county’s public schools are passing courses this school year than last year, according to a Pitt County Virtual Academy progress report.
The report, presented to the Board of Education this week, shows that nearly 84% of high school students and about 88% of students in grades three through eight passed all their virtual courses during the first semester. About 57% of elementary and middle school students enrolled in the virtual academy had an A or B overall average in the second nine weeks of school.
Pitt County Schools Director of Digital Learning Tim DeCresie on Monday provided the board with an update on the progress of the 216 high school learners and 119 kindergarten through eighth-grade students who participated in the virtual academy during the fall semester.
“Kids that met the criteria coming into virtual academy are doing very well,” DeCresie said. “They’re performing; they’re making progress. They’re not all making As, but they are passing.”
That was not the case in the fall of 2020 when at most schools, more virtual students than in-person learners had failing grades. According to a report in December 2020, 4,900 students, representing as many as 45% of full-time virtual learners, had at least one course failure in the fall of 2020. In that same period, 3,600 face-to-face learners had at least one course failure.
Comparable figures for in-person learners for the fall of 2021 were not available during this week’s presentation.
Launched seven years ago, the virtual academy was designed primarily to serve high school students. But the coronavirus pandemic forced Pitt County and school districts across the country to expand virtual offerings. In the 2020-21 school year, North Carolina’s public schools were required to make virtual instruction available for families that wanted to keep their children at home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Last school year, a virtual learning option was made available to anyone who requested it. For the school year that began in August 2021, Pitt County Schools separated on-campus and distance instruction by hiring instructors to teach virtual courses only and established criteria for learners in grades four through 12.
Although students in kindergarten through third grade were not initially eligible to apply, about 10 students are enrolled. In addition to reliable internet access, participants were required to have minimum of a C average for the previous year’s courses and perform on grade level on end-of-grade testing and other required assessments.
DeCresie said 98% of elementary and middle school students who met the criteria passed their coursework during the first semester, compared with 70% or 80% of students admitted for medical reasons or extenuating circumstances.
“If we continue to move forward with virtual academy, having a criteria for who gets into virtual academy and sticking with that criteria will serve us well,” he said.
Six elementary and middle school virtual academy students ended the first semester with failing grade point averages, and DeCresie said all had been advised to return to face-to-face instruction. Two of the students are back in the classroom, he said, but other families were hesitant to allow their children to return to campus.
“For the seven years we’ve had it (virtual education) in high school, that has been the mode that we have operated under. If you were not passing and being successful, you have to go back face-to-face,” DeCresie said. “Given the pandemic, we tried to show a little grace and compassion and work with those students.”
For fall semester, 216 Pitt County Schools students enrolled online at the high school level, 32 of them as full-time virtual students, taking all four of their classes online. The majority, 113, took only one online course during the semester, with 22 of those students failing the course.
“The majority of the kids that are failing are coming from (those taking) the one class,” DeCresie said. “(Classes) get forgotten and they get behind. Once you get behind in the virtual environment, it’s hard to make up.”
Overall, three dozen high school students enrolled in online classes were failing, with some failing more than one course. Sixty-three failing grades were reported in the 442 online courses attempted.
Of those courses, 306 were available through virtual academy, which offers about two dozen different online courses in math, science, history, English, foreign language, economics and health and physical education. The remaining 136 courses were offered through North Carolina Virtual Public School, established in 2007 as the state’s first official online public school.
According to the report, Pitt County students enrolled in standard courses through NCVPS failed their courses at nearly three times the rate, 38.3%, compared to students in PCVA standard courses.
“Since virtual academy has started the only offerings we’ve had are honors,” DeCresie said. “That’s because kids that are taking honors classes, a lot of them have the characteristics of what it takes to be successful in online learning.”
But the pandemic created a demand for standard courses, which now account for twice as many PCVA offerings as honors courses. PCVA standard courses had a higher percentage of students failing, 13.4%, compared to 8.25% of students in honors courses.
“Even though that 13% is high, 86% of them are passing,” DeCresie said. “Overall they are doing exceptionally well.”