A dedicated group of volunteers on who serve on the Ayden Collard Festival board of directors make the event possible every year. The Standard caught up with several for a quick introduction.
Herbie Carson, chairman
For five years, Carson has volunteered his time and energy for the Ayden Collard Festival.
“It sounds funny, but it gives me something to do,” Carson said.
Of the festival’s activities, Carson enjoys the concerts the most, he said.
Stacy Gaskins, parade chair, board member
This will be Gaskins’ 30th year volunteering with the Ayden Collard Festival.
“Ayden is my home town. It’s important to give back to the community that molded me into the person I am today,” Gaskins said.
“The festival has always been a tradition for decades. Ayden just wouldn’t be the same without it.”
Serving as the parade chair, Gaskins has always enjoyed the parade and is diligent to ensure its quality each year.
Jessica Edwards, board member
Edwards still recalls riding in the festival in a Barbie Jeep at a young age and as an adult she volunteered with the Ayden Collard Festival for many years before moving to Craven County. Having now moved back to Ayden, Edwards once again volunteered to assist with the festival.
“When they decided to hold a festival again this year, I knew that it was important to show support and get involved again, so I rejoined the committee. I love Ayden and the support the festival brings to the local businesses,” Edwards said.
Amanda Starling, arts and crafts, board member
Starling enjoys the hometown pride and seeing the children’s faces light up with the annual Collard Festival parade. This has kept her volunteering with the committee for more than 10 years.
Faye Warren, Ayden Art Show, board member
For 12 years, Warren has volunteered with the Ayden Collard Festival.
“I enjoy giving back to the community that has given to me. The Town of Ayden offers me the feel of a small town but luxuries of a larger town. I can stay within the town limits and do grocery shopping, get my medications, have dental appointments, find different food options, see a doctor, find a bridge club, enjoy a book club, have my hair done and experience other amenities many citizens would relish,” Warren said.
She spends most of her volunteer time with the Ayden Art Show.
“I was on the committee for a few years and the art show became a dream of a few. Twelve years ago it became a reality and since then (except for a year’s break) I have been a part of the committee serving through the Ayden Art Show,” Warren said.
Seeing the show grow through the years has been rewarding.
“The Art Show last year had 265 pieces of adult artwork and over 200 pieces of youth artwork. This year is anybody’s guess. Since the past year has been quite stressful but we are confident that the artwork will be amazing,” Warren said.
“I love all parts of the festival and I feel that each team members works hard to make their part the best of the best. The parade is always fantastic, the arts and crafts are some of the best that can be found at festivals, the bands for the small-town feel are the best around, and the optional entertainment is always great. This year I am certainly looking forward to the water dogs.”
Pam Justice, volunteer
For Justice, her favorite part of the festival is seeing all the people who come to the festival each year. This is her first year volunteering for the festival.
“I want to support all the community activities and be a part of all the exciting events happening in Ayden,” Justice said.
Sarah Radcliff, board member, secretary
This is the third year Radcliff has volunteered.
“I work for the Town of Ayden and wanted to be more involved with the festival,” Radcliff said.
“The committee is small and I could see they needed help.”
Radcliff’s favorite part is the parade and all of the food options available.