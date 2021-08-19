A dedicated group of volunteers organizes the Winterville Watermelon Festival every year. Here’s an introduction to some of them.
ALTON WADFORD, festival chairman
Wadford has been volunteering with the Winterville Watermelon festival for 18 years.
“I remember coming to the Winterville Watermelon Festival since the very first year. I enjoyed the festival each year and later brought my children,” Wadford said.
“It became a tradition for the entire family, and I decided I wanted to be part of this group who planned the festival and provided so much fun and enjoyment for our community.”
His favorite Watermelon Festival activity is the live music each year and seeing community members enjoy themselves.
ART MORRISON, festival president
For 25 years, Morrison has worked to help bring the Watermelon festival to life.
“I was looking for a way to meet people and I wanted to give back to the community,” Morrison said.
“I have met most of my best friends through the festival.”
Morrison enjoys “all parts of the festival” and looks forward to seeing the committee’s efforts take life each year.
LAUREN EASON, festival vice president
Having grown up in the Winterville community, Eason can remember attending the festival each year since elementary school.
“I always looked forward to it each year and realized that I wanted to give back to the community that provided me with so much joy,” Eason said.
For six years, Eason has enjoyed assisting with the festival.
“I enjoy being able to see all of the hard work pay off and everyone in the community enjoying the festival and creating lasting memories.”
MIKE JORDAN, treasurer
Jordan has been assisting with the festival since its infancy.
“The Winterville Jaycees originally started the festival in 1985. I joined the Jaycees in 1986 and have been a part of the festival since,” Jordan said.
“It has always been our desire to bring fun and entertainment to Winterville and promote the town.”
His favorite part of the festival is the Saturday night concerts.
DEBBIE AVERY, board member
Like Jordan, Avery has also been volunteering with the festival since its infancy.
“It was originally a one-day festival with a parade, games, food vendors, beauty pageant and music. Over the years, the members of the Jaycees began to age out of the organization and the festival committee was organized to take its place,” Avery said.
“My husband was a Jaycee and I was a Jaycette. We helped to organize the first festival and have worked with the event ever since. It was a fun way to do something nice for the town.”
To make the festival a success, it takes teamwork from the entire town, Avery said.
“My favorite part of the festival is to see so many members of the community enjoying themselves. I love that so many people — church groups, civic organizations, volunteers work together to make this event happen. No one is paid or profits from helping with the festival,” Avery said.
“Everyone volunteers their time freely to benefit the community. We are always happy to see it come and to see it go.
KATHY WATSON, board member
Watson remembers taking her children to the festival when they were younger.
“It seemed like it would be a fun way to help with something in the community and get to know people,” Watson said.
This has prompted Watson to assist with the festival for more than 20 years.
“I enjoy watching everyone. Seeing all the people interacting with each other and simply enjoying themselves and family time. The committee is a very hard-working group,” Watson said.
“It takes a lot to put the festival on but in the end you can tell they really enjoy making an enjoyable time for all.”
SPENCE EVANS, board member, production coordinator
Evans has volunteered with the festival for six years.
“As a child growing up in the Winterville community, I enjoyed the festival. I have many great memories and I want the community to continue to create great memories at the festival. It has been a great experience,” Evans said.
“I enjoy seeing everyone have a good time. It is nice to see the community come together, have fun, support all the local vendors and enjoy great music and rides! I also enjoy working with all the members of the committee who make this festival happen.”
MIKE WATSON, secretary, vendor co-chairman
Mike Watson originally began assisting with the festival’s parade and has volunteered with the festival for more than 20 years. His favorite part of the festival is the music and food vendors.
REBECCA CAVENESS, parade chairwoman
Caveness has been volunteering with the festival since 2019.
“I joined due to my relationship with the Winterville Chamber of Commerce — I didn’t know that the festival was put on by volunteers up until then. I had a goal of doing more for my community and so was happy to join when given the opportunity,” Caveness said.
“As an attendee, since I was a kid my favorite part has always been the rides. Now as a volunteer, being in charge of the parade, I have a lot more appreciation for it and actually really enjoy putting it together so I’m looking forward to it.”
HEATHER JACKSON, craft and nonprofit vendor coordinator, watermelon eating contest coordinator
Jackson wanted to assist her community with “something special” and has volunteered with the festival for three years.
“I like seeing the smiling faces of people young and old who are having a good time whether it is eating, watching the parade or enjoying music at the concerts. People in general have no idea how hard we work or the hours we all contribute but we do it for them,” Jackson said.