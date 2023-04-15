Spring cleanup will be in full swing across region with several efforts seeking volunteers for events starting today.
The state Department of Transportation is asking for groups and individuals to participate in its North Carolina Litter Sweep program. Volunteers are needed to pick up roadside trash through April 29.
Volunteers in Pitt and Greene counties can call Candice Flake at 439-2939 for an assignment and to obtain supplies such as reversible orange/blue trash bags, gloves and orange safety vests. Flake will direct callers on where to pickup supplies.
Following each litter sweep, volunteers should report trash bag pickups online at apps.ncdot.gov/LM. NCDOT will arrange the pickups.
Pitt County, which launched its “Litter Free for You and Me” campaign in January to encourage people to stop illegal dumping and throwing trash on the county’s roadways, is asking individuals and organizations to participate in the North Carolina Litter Sweep.
“Pitt County supports the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Spring Litter Sweep,” said Pitt Solid Waste and Recycling Director John Demary. “Pitt County encourages volunteers to get out and pick up litter during these two weeks in April. If we all pitch in, we can make a difference.”
Pitt also has enlisted the aid of 1,600 fourth-graders in the Litter Free for You and Me campaign.
Fourth-graders in Pitt County Schools received green litter pickup bags on earlier this month along with bilingual tracking logs and posters from their teachers.
Students will pick up litter and record the number of bags they fill between now and April 22. Students must turn in their tracking logs by April 24 to their teachers with the total number of bags collected. A parent/guardian also has to sign the forms, Demary said.
“We are pleased to partner with Pitt County Schools in our litter campaign,” Demary said. “Instead of going to the fourth-grade classrooms talking about litter, what better way to get the children excited by going out and picking up litter?”
Students are encouraged to pick up litter in their neighborhoods, ballparks, recreational parks, or areas they choose, Demary said.
“Our goal is to clean up Pitt County and teach the children that all of us have to pitch in to help keep Pitt County Litter Free for You and Me,” he said.
The fourth-grade classes are divided into six conferences based on location. The class that collects the most litter in each conference will win a pizza party, sponsored by Pitt County Economic Development.
The winning classes will be recognized by the Board of Commissioners and Board of Education in May.
The Pitt County “Litter Free for You and Me” campaign was created to bring attention to the county’s litter issues, Demary said.
Tarp It or Ticket, will begin May 1. It involves educating the public on enforcement, fines and penalties for littering, unsecured loads and illegal trash dumping.
Demary said he has been stopping vehicles with improperly covered loads of trash to alert drivers that they could be ticketed if they don’t properly cover their loads.
“I’ve seen a major improvement of people tarping their loads,” Demary said, who also has been speaking with people who have their loads properly covered to thank them for their effort.
Demary said he’ll visit county convenience sites where thousands dispose of trash and recycling weekly to hand out tarps.
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy Nick Whaley, the county’s environmental enforcement officer, will begin ticketing people without proper tarp coverage after the education period ends.
“We are not there 100 percent but we are working towards it,” Demary said.
The Pitt County Planning Department has developed a mapping app that Whaley can use to record areas with littering problems.
The map Demary showed commissioners displayed the location of illegal dumping sites and stretches of roadway with excessive litter on the road shoulders.
“We’ll patrol those areas more often,” Demary said. “Hopefully this tool will help us when we want to go out and investigate.”