Litter challenge

Pitt County Schools’ fourth-graders are competing to see which classrooms can pick up the most trash this month as part of the county’s “Litter Free for You and Me” campaign.

 Contributed Photo

Spring cleanup will be in full swing across region with several efforts seeking volunteers for events starting today.

The state Department of Transportation is asking for groups and individuals to participate in its North Carolina Litter Sweep program. Volunteers are needed to pick up roadside trash through April 29.

Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.