The deadline to register to vote on Election Day during the Nov. 2 municipal elections is Friday, Oct. 8, election officials announced.
Eligible individuals have options when registering to vote. Applications are available online (www.ncsbe.gov/registering/) and at local elections offices. Applicants may return the form to their county board of elections. Applications can be emailed, faxed, mailed, or returned in person to the elections office.
In addition, online voter registration is available through the North Carolina DMV for anyone who has a North Carolina driver’s license or has used other DMV services. The DMV website also allows voters to update their registration (except name changes).
For more information and a link to this service, see the Online Voter Registration section of NCSBE.gov.
Anyone who misses the regular registration deadline, may register and vote on the same day during the one-stop early voting period, which begins Oct. 11. To see which municipalities offer early voting, use the 2021 Municipal Voter Tool.
Call the Greene County Board of Elections at 747-5921; call the Pit County Board of Elections at 902-3300.