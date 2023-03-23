Finalists have been selected and voting is now open for the Winterville Chamber of Commerce annual Community Awards.
The chamber for the last month has been collecting nominees for seven categories including business of the year, citizen of the year, teacher of the year, volunteer of the year, favorite spot to shop, favorite new business and most dedicated public servant.
The chamber board of directors selected three finalists for each category based on how many times they received the same submission, the information provided showing how the submission best fit that award category, and whether or not the nominee has been a winner or finalist previously, said Rebecca Caveness, chamber director.
Nominees cannot be finalists again for another three years in an award category but can be a finalist and winner in one of the other categories, Caveness said. Finalists for 2023 follow.
Business of the Year: Cucinella’s, Meating Ground Cafe, Winterville Flower Shop
Citizen of the Year: Alton Wadford, Carolyn McGinn, Glenda White
Teacher of the Year: Kourtney Payton, Michael Keyes, Ryan Keyes
Volunteer of the Year: Cindy Kosor, Kristina Tyson, Saul Horowitz
Most Dedicated Public Servant: Ricky Hines, Ryan Willhite, Veronica Roberson
Favorite Spot to Shop: Grace and Grit Mobile Thrift Store, Plant and See Nursery, PostalAnnex
Favorite New Business: Fish Window Cleaning, Sweet Porpos Rolled Ice Cream & Bakeshop, Trish Nails & Spa