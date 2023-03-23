Winterville Chamber of Commerce logo

 Bobby Burns/Staff Writer

Finalists have been selected and voting is now open for the Winterville Chamber of Commerce annual Community Awards.

The chamber for the last month has been collecting nominees for seven categories including business of the year, citizen of the year, teacher of the year, volunteer of the year, favorite spot to shop, favorite new business and most dedicated public servant.

