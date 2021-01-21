WALSTONBURG — Trying to reduce costs, Walstonburg commissioners are weighing their options regarding municipal election spending.
No action was taken at their Jan. 5 board meeting, but the commissioners discussed possible savings for municipal elections by eliminating absentee and one-stop voting.
These costs are accrued only during municipal elections and would not affect general elections, according to town clerk Bess Patton.
In 2019, the town paid $3,137 for absentee by mail and one-stop materials. This included ballots that were sent to Walstonburg’s 118 registered voters.
That year, Walstonburg had a total of 27 voters on Election Day and zero for one-stop or absentee voting.
Commissioners questioned if the expense was worth it, considering to the low voter turnout, and weighed their options.
“If we pull out, the cost will increase for Snow Hill and Hookerton,” Patton said, adding the cost of services rendered is shared by the three municipalities.
Commissioners also questioned whether Walstonburg residents would be disenfranchised if one-stop early voting was taken away.
The board invited the Greene County Board of Elections to its Feb. 2 meeting to further discuss the issue.