A Walstonburg Girl Scout recently earned one of the organization’s highest recognitions by creating a self-defense curriculum for teenage girls.
Rebecca Brown has been designated as a Gold Award Girl Scout, the North Carolina Coastal Pines Girl Scout Chapter announced this week.
Brown’s curriculum included teaching girls about statistics surrounding domestic violence, safety through prevention, and basic defense techniques. The program was distributed to organizations serving teenagers in North Carolina and 10 other states, empowering young women across the country to be prepared in the face of danger.
The Gold Award is the mark of the truly remarkable — earned by a high school Girl Scout who works to address an issue she’s passionate about in a way that produces meaningful and lasting change, a news release said. Whether it’s on a local, national, or global level, Gold Award Girl Scouts provide innovative solutions to significant challenges.
“Gold Award Girl Scouts don’t just change the world for the better, they change it for good — and Rebecca embodies everything this achievement stands for,” said Lisa Jones, chief executive officer, Girl Scouts-North Carolina Coastal Pines. “Rebecca addressed an issue that’s important to her — public safety — for her Gold Award, and we congratulate her on this momentous accomplishment.”
Brown is the daughter of Victoria and Greg Brown. She has been in Girl Scouts for 13 years and is in Girl Scout Troop #479 led by Victoria Brown. In addition to Girl Scouting, Rebecca participates in Tae Kwon Do, the Greenville Choral Society, East Carolina Youth Council-East Carolina Diocese Episcopal Church, and she is a Sunday school teacher and acolyte at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Kinston.
By earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, Brown has become a community leader, the release said. Her accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set her apart.
“Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award is no easy feat as a girl demonstrates significant leadership, planning, networking and organizational skills as girls spend, on average, one to two years working to complete her project,” the release said. “Girls must follow the steps of identifying an issue, investigating it thoroughly, getting help and building a team, creating a plan, presenting your plan, gathering feedback, taking action, and educating and inspiring others.”
Since the council unification in 2007 through 2019, 757 Girl Scouts have earned their Gold Award as a result of their efforts to transform an idea and vision for change into an actionable plan with measurable, sustainable, and far-reaching impact. Girls and families interested in learning more about the Girl Scout Gold Award can visit www.nccoastalpines.org.
Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines is largest girl-led leadership development program in central and eastern North Carolina, reaching nearly 26,000 girls and 9,000 adult volunteers across 41 central and eastern North Carolina counties. Visit www.nccoastalpines.org or call (800) 284-4475 to learn more.