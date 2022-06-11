Military personnel were honored at the 14th annual Proud to be an American Day, hosted by the Walstonburg American Legion Post 332, by walking through a line of American flags held by fellow service members.
photo by Ray Holloman
Robert White plays the bagpipes at the 14th annual Proud to be an American event in Walstonburg.
WALSTONBURG — Walstonburg residents gathered downtown to honor fallen soldiers, veterans and active duty service members last week at the 14th annual Proud to be an American Day hosted by the Walstonburg American Legion Post 332.
All military personnel were invited to register and received recognition at the June 4 event by walking through a line of American flags held by fellow service members. POW/MIA service members were recognized, along with others lost in combat with a Heroes Wall of Fame Memorial and the playing of taps.
Ray Holloman, post 332 member and event organizer, said the group’s motto is, “Veterans continue to serve America by supporting the communities they live in.” The group is a branch of The American Legion, a nonprofit organization that advocates for veterans and active duty soldiers through volunteer service, fundraising and free legal representation.
Holloman explained that the event started as a way to recognize service members and raise money for repairs on the group’s headquarters.
“We were able to replace our roof and get central heating and air. It was a real success and it has been growing ever since,” he said.
The event now includes live entertainment, arts and craft vendors and raffles. This year, visitors could purchase barbecue plates provided by the Walstonburg Volunteer Fire Department, view classic car and antique tractor displays, and enjoy a play area and face painting for children and a performance by The I-42 Band.
The event closed with the group raffling off a total of $6,000 in cash prizes made possible by donations and sponsorships from local businesses and individuals.
Organizers said this was another successful Proud to be an American event for the Walstonburg American Legion American Post, adding that those attending left with gratitude for service members and their families.
“I am proud to be an American every day because of the selfless sacrifice of our soldiers and vets,” visitor Tammy Gibson said. “As a military brat, I know firsthand the toll it takes to serve, not to mention those who are no longer with us. We must honor them always.”