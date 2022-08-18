WINTERVILLE — Country stars Cooper Greer, Kylie Morgan and Jameson Rodgers will headline this year’s Watermelon Festival, which also features several new acts and familiar faces.
Thursday
Thursday’s musical performances will begin at 6:30 p.m. with local favorite, TrainWreck. The six-man band will perform a mix of R&B, rock, dance, funk and pop from the 1960s through today.
The Still Shakers will perform a blend of fast bluegrass and traditional country music starting at 8 p.m.
Friday
Friday is Family Fun and ’80s Night. The four-piece, Raleigh-based party band Shine will open the night’s musical entertainment at 6:30 p.m. The Breakfast Club, an ’80s cover band, will follow at 8 p.m. with a lineup of authentic renditions of classic hits. The group was formed in 1993 aiming to capture the energetic spirit of the decade and promises “real hair, real 1980s clothes, real vocals and real musical talent.”
Saturday
Ahead of the Watermelon Jam, there will be free entertainment at the amphitheater stage beginning with a karate demonstration by Sabal Dojo at 1 p.m. Noah Jackson Cobb, a teen guitarist and singer, who some may recognize from his open mic performances at Nauti Dog, will follow with a performance at 2 p.m. The last act is Shannon Baker & Sometime Soon, a five-piece acoustic roots group that will perform from 3:30 p.m. until gates open for the Watermelon Jam at 5 p.m.
Country singer-songwriter Cooper Greer returns to the Watermelon Festival with a set list that includes classic and modern country and southern rock. Fellow country singer-songwriter Kylie Morgan is fresh off the release of her new EP, “P.S,” which features her debut single to country radio, “If He Wanted To He Would.” Her 2021 debut EP “Love, Kylie,” landed her a spot on VEVO’s 2021 DSCVR Artists to Watch and CMT’s Next Women of Country list.
Country star Jameson Rodgers will headline the show at 9 p.m. Rodgers’ debut single “Some Girls” topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart and was platinum-certified in 2021. He is also an accomplished songwriter, with credits on “Talk You Out of It” by Florida Georgia Line, “I Don’t Know About You” by Chris Lane, “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here” by Luke Bryan and many more. Festival organizers hope he will perform “Cold Beer Calling My Name” in honor of the festival’s first beer garden.
Tickets to the concert can be purchased online in advance for a discounted price. Tickets will also be on sale at the gate.
Contact Ariyanna Smith at asmith@apgenc.com and (252)-653-2368.
