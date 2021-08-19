Festival organizers have lined up three nights of free music at the Winterville Recreation Park amphitheater. Gates open at 5 p.m. for all the shows. Bring a lawn chair.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Thursday’s musical performances begin at 6:30 with Cooper Greer. Greer is a singer songwriter who has been entertaining fans with his personal style of country music.
At 8 p.m. Trainwreck takes the stage. Trainwreck is no stranger to Winterville and has performed for the festival and the town’s “Concerts in the Park.”
With its six band members, Trainwreck offers the best of R&B, rock, dance, funk and pop from the ’60s until today.
Their contagious high energy and ability to move people to dance, guarantees a good time Thursday night.
Friday, Aug. 27
The fun continues Friday with the Family Fun Night Concert sponsored by 107.9 WNCT kicking off at 6:30 p.m. with Straightwire. Straightwire brings classic and southern rock, blues, R&B and soul to the grounds of the festival.
At 8 p.m. Legacy Motown Revue will take fans back in time to the days of The Drifters, The Coasters, The Jackson’s, Earth Wind & Fire and more with their soul musical styling.
Saturday, Aug.28
The Watermelon Jam returns Saturday with a star-studded lineup featuring country music artists Lonestar. Gates open at 5 p.m.
Justin West Band kicks off Saturday’s jam at 6 p.m. The band is composed of four members and has gained momentum in the southeast increasing in popularity.
The group is inspired by both new and old country and rock and is on a mission to bring its sound to all listening ears.
Following at 7:30 p.m., Matt Stell will take to the stage. Stell’s hit “Prayed for You” topped Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in 2019, bringing popularity to this country star.
Lonestar takes to the stage at 9 p.m. Recently celebrating their 25th anniversary, the band was slated to perform at the 2020 watermelon festival. Due to COVID-19, these plans were altered with the band agreeing to come this year.
Lonestar has been working to re-record and improve upon their biggest hits including “No New: “Come Crying’ to Me” and “Everything’s Changed.”
The band is beloved by many with its quadruple platinum 1999 album, Lonely Grill, which spawned four No. 1 hits, including “Amazed.”
Other hits include “I’m Already There,” “Mr. Mom” and “What About Now.”