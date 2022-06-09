SNOW HILL — Greene Central High School on Saturday graduated a senior class that persevered through a pandemic and now can accomplish anything, its salutatorian said.
A total of 154 students crossed the stage at the school’s football field to cheers from hundreds of family members and friends. Board of Education member Leisa Batts welcomed attendees and congratulated the graduates at the start of the ceremony.
Salutatorian Joaquin Villagran-Hernandez began his presentation with candor: “I know everyone dislikes this heat, and I really don’t want to be up here making this speech, so I’ll keep it short. For those who just want to graduate and leave, you’re welcome,” he said, drawing laughs from the crowd.
He went on to welcome his fellow graduates and their loved ones to the ceremony in English and again in Spanish saying, “I am proud to be here because not only do I represent what Greene Central can be, but because I have the opportunity to represent my Latinx community. I will take the time to thank the Spanish-speaking community who may not always understand, but has always had a presence in our education.”
He noted the many setbacks his class has had to endure as students during the pandemic. The class as sophomores and juniors had to attend class remotely, follow alternating and challenging in-person schedules, and learn to live with precautions like masks and social distancing.
“We had to be our own source of motivation but we got through it all,” Villagran-Hernandez said. “Today shows that through effort and determination, we can accomplish anything.”
His final message for his classmates was to “remember where we come from … but, there is a world out there to explore that we can each change for the better.”
Villagran-Hernandez will be attending Washington and Lee University in the fall where he plans to double major in political science and sociology with a minor in education policy.
Valedictorian Jada Strickland will be attending North Carolina State University in the fall where she plans to major in business administration and minor in art. Strickland followed with a speech that encouraged fellow grads to take a moment to celebrate the achievement and embrace the future.
“Change is something that we endure every day. The opportunity to wake up and try to be better than the day before is ultimately what drives us. On this day, we get to sit and reflect on our accomplishments and celebrate how far we have come since we first stepped foot into this high school,” she said.
“We will take our own unique experiences out into the world and prosper knowing that we can always come back to our home. Every student here today influences the world around them with their actions, words and feelings. All of us have the opportunity to sway the world around us and shape not only ourselves and our town, but the future of our country,” she continued.
She concluded the speech by wishing her classmates well and taking a senior selfie with the entire class.
Principal Patrick Greene, who last month was named North Carolina Principal of the Year, said the class of 2022 was a smaller usual. “However, they have done some tremendous things during their time here and in preparation for their next steps in life.”
As a class, they earned over $3.8 million in scholarships including multiple full scholarships to schools in and out of North Carolina. Five student-athletes will go on to play at the collegiate level.
Loved ones cheered from the bleachers as their graduates marched across the stage. After the last student returned to their seat, Strickland returned with a prayer for the Greene Central teachers, coaches and the new graduates who tossed their blue caps in celebration.
Greene closed the ceremony by saying, “Congratulations seniors. We have loved having each and every one of you and we are incredibly proud of what you have become.”