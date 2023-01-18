WINTERVILLE — The message of renowned civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was amplified Thursday at Pitt Community College, which celebrated being able to bring people together for its annual MLK tribute event for the first time since 2020.

Nearly 100 educators and other community leaders turned out for the 11th annual tribute breakfast, themed “Amplify: Empowering Voices Through Advocacy.”

