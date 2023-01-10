Education will be a key component in a statewide organization’s approach to stopping human trafficking through the month of January.
NC Stop Human Trafficking announced it is launching a webinar series and social media campaign to observe National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The series will consist of seven virtual education sessions, according to a release from the organization.
The sessions will introduce human trafficking and the anti-human trafficking movement, as well as topics like the intersection of human trafficking and pornography, the release said.
The series also will feature empowerment sessions that educate caregivers about keeping children safe when they surf the web and tips on helping kids have healthy relationships. Classes are offered in English and Spanish, the release said.
According to the North Carolina Department of Administration, the state ranks ninth in the nation for reported cases of human trafficking, with 260 cases reported in 2020, the most recent statistics available.
“Major interstate highways, a large and transient military population surrounded by sexually oriented businesses, numerous rural agricultural areas with a high demand for cheap labor, and an increasing number of gangs all contribute to making our state a hotbed for human trafficking,” the NCDOA’s website says.
“National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month is a great time for our organization to start the new year off on the right foot,” said Pam Strickland, NC Stop Human Trafficking’s founder. “We want everyone to join us in creating a state free of human trafficking.”
The more people who come out and say that human trafficking is intolerable and the more people who put action to that declaration, the closer we get to a state that is safe for everyone.”
If you or someone you know is being trafficked or at risk of being trafficked call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-3737-888 or text “HELP” to 233733.