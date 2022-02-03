Director of the Greene County Senior Center Sharon Harrison, right, leads a Tai Chi class at the Greene County Senior Center on Tuesday. A weekly Tai Chi class for seniors starts Friday and tuns through June 24.
The class will be held at the Senior Center located at 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill.
SNOW HILL — Helping seniors stay active and prevent falls is the idea behind a weekly Tai Chi class being offered at the Greene County Senior Center.
Center Director Sharon Harrison and Emmanuel Quenum are teaching the class, which is aimed at arthritis and fall prevention, on Fridays at 2 p.m. starting this week. The class will be held at the Senior Center located at 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, and will run through June 24.
Harrison has been a certified Tai Chi instructor for the past seven years. While Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese martial art, the class will consist of slow, gentle movements.
“We aren’t trying to hurt anybody,” Harrison joked.
The class follows the teachings of Dr. Paul Lam, founder of the Tai Chi for Health Institute. His health programs have been endorsed by the Center for Disease Control, the Arthritis Foundation and the Administration on Aging.
The instructors will teach participants six basic movements like “Wave Hands Like Clouds” and build up to more advanced movements over the 20-week course. The class can be completed while seated if necessary. Over time, participants should see improved coordination, flexibility and reduced stress.
All participants must be at least 60 years old and residents of Greene County. Participants who attend at least 16 of the 20 classes will receive a certificate of completion. Contact Harrison at 747-5434 or sharon.harrison@greenecountync.gov to register.