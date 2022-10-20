Following is a complete list of candidates on the ballot for local office for the Nov. 8 election. Visit vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ to see secure voter information and create a personal sample ballot. Links to Q&As for contested local races are included below.
GREENE COUNTY
U.S. House District 1 (Click here for Q&A)
- Don Davis, Snow Hill, Democrat
- Sandy Smith, Rocky Mount, Republican
N.C. Senate 4 (Click here for Q&A)
- Milton F. (Toby) Fitch, Democrat
- Buck Newton, Republican
N.C. House 12
- Chris Humphrey, Republican
- Lillie Williams, Democrat
District Court Judge, District 8 - Seat 1
- Beth Heath, Democrat
District Court Judge, District 8 - Seat 4
- Chris Rogerson, unaffiliated
District Court Judge, District 8 - Seat 5
- Justin Lee Minshew, Democrat
District Attorney, District 9
- Matthew Delbridge, Republican
Board of Commissioners District 3
- Jerry R. Jones, unaffiliated
- Natasha Sutton, Democrat
Board of Commissioners, District 4
- Bennie Heath, Democrat
- Salvador A. Tinoco, Republican
Board of Commissioners, District 5
- Ray Johnson, unaffiliated
- Eric Keel, Republican
Board of Education
(Vote for three)
- Mason R. Dyer, Republican
- Darius Shackleford, Democrat
- Leisa Edwards Batts, Democrat
- Lynne Blow, Democrat
Clerk of Superior Court
- Holly Jones Little, Democrat
Sheriff (Click here for Q&A)
- James Harper, Republican
- Matt Sasser, Democrat
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (nonpartisan)
(Vote for two)
- Jack Edmondson
- Tyler Harper
- Donald Broughton Beaman
PITT COUNTY
U.S. House District 1 (Click here for Q&A)
- Don Davis, Snow Hill, Democrat
- Sandy Smith, Rocky Mount, Republican
U.S. House District 3 (Click here for Q&A)
- Barbara D. Gaskins, Democrat
- Greg Murphy, Greenville, Republican (I)
State Senate 5 (Click here for Q&A)
- Kandie Smith, Greenville, Democrat
- Karen Kozel, Greenville, Republican
State House 8 (Click here for Q&A)
- Gloristine Brown, Bethel, Democrat
- Charles "Drock" Vincent, Republican
State House 9 (Click here for Q&A)
- Brian Farkas, Greenville, Democrat (I)
- Timothy Reeder, Ayden, Republican
Pitt County Superior Court Judge
- Marvin Blount, Greenville, Democrat (I)
Pitt County District Court Judge Seat 1
- Lee Teague, Greenville, Republican (I)
Pitt County District Court Judge Seat 2
- Daniel Hines Entzminger, Winterville, Republican (I)
Pitt County District Attorney
- Faris Dixon, Winterville, Democrat (I)
Pitt County Board of Commissioners
District 1
- Ann Huggins, Greenville, Democrat (I)
District 2
- Mary Perkins Williams, Greenville, Democrat (I)
District 3 (Click here for Q&A)
- Chris Nunnally, Greenville, Democrat (I)
- Neal Driver, Greenville, Republican
District 4 (Click here for Q&A)
- Faye Hardy Bordeaux, Greenville, Democrat
- Benji Holloman, Farmville, Republican
District 5 (Click here for Q&A)
- Mark C. Smith, Winterville, Republican
- Randall Martoccia, Winterville, Democrat
District 6
- Lauren S. White, Greenville, Republican (I)
Pitt County Clerk of Court
- Sara Beth Fulford Rhodes, Farmville, Democrat (I)
Pitt County Sheriff (Click here for Q&A)
- Paula Dance, Grimesland, Democrat (I)
- Gary Weaver, Grimesland, Republican
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (two seats)
W. Steve Sutton
Carl A. Briley Jr.
Pitt County Board of Education
Board of Education races are nonpartisan with elections on Nov. 8. The races will not be on the primary ballot.
District 1 (Click here for Q&A)
- Tracy Everette-Lenz, Winterville
- Kenneth Andrew Jones, Greenville
- Gary L. Davis, Greenville
District 2 (Click here for Q&A)
- Amy Robin Cole. Greenville
- Julianna B. Jaquith, Bell Arthur
District 5 (Click here for Q&A)
- Jennifer Lee Hodgson, Greenville
- Lee Williamson, Winterville
- Levi C. Smith Sr.
District 7 (Click here for Q&A)
- Sandy Maria Moyer, Greenville
- Kelly Taylor Weaver, Greenville
Also on the ballot
U.S. SENATE
Ted Budd, Advance, Republican
Cheri Beasley, Raleigh, Democrat
Matt Hoh, Wake Forest, Green
Shannon Wilson Bray, Apex, Libertarian
N.C. SUPREME COURT
Associate Justice, Seat 3
Richard Dietz Republican
Lucy Inman, Democrat
Associate Justice - Seat 5
Sam J. Ervin IV Democrat
Trey Allen Republican
N.C. COURT OF APPEALS
Seat 8
Julee Tate Flood, Republican
Carolyn Jennings Thompson, Democrat
Seat 9
Brad A. Salmon, Democrat
Donna Stroud, Republican
Seat 10
John M. Tyson, Republican
Gale Murray Adams, Democrat
Seat 11
Darren Jackson, Democrat
Michael J. Stading, Republican