Early voting is underway for the Nov. 2 municipal elections with candidates vying in contested races across Pitt and Greene counties. Here is a look at who's running:
AYDEN
Johnny Davis and Eric Todd are vying for the Ward 4 seat on Board of Commissioners Ward 4 seat.
Davis, the incumbent, is a retired coach with 35 years in public schools. He also serves on the Contentnea Metropolitan Sewer District board and the Community Foundation in Ayden that provides letter jackets and scholarships for Ayden-Grifton high school students.
“I like the idea of trying to help other people,” said Davis. “That's my primary reason for running, to help our citizens of Ayden.”
“I’ve lived in this town for over 50 years,” said Davis. ‘I know everybody’s parents and grandparents, the people know they can trust me, and I’m very committed to do the job.
Attempts to reach Eric Todd were not successful.
Sarah Parker Conner and Phyllis Ross are running for the Ward 5 seat.
Conner said she is running for office to be a voice for the people, to take their concerns to the board meetings, and work along with the mayor and other members to resolve the problems. “A lot of times people don’t feel comfortable addressing a problem,” said Conner. “They will come to me and I have often presented them to the commissioners, some of them have been resolved and some have not, but being a commissioner I can address their problems better and be a part of the solution.”
Conner has lived in Ayden for over 40 years and retired from the City of Greenville. “I’ve worked in most of the departments of the city,” said Conner. “Those that I did not work directly with, I communicated with them throughout and I am familiar with how they operate.”
Ross is the incumbent and has served two terms. She is a retired teacher who taught all over Pitt County for 30 years and said that she has fallen in love with the town of Ayden.
“I can see that I have made some progress in moving the town forward and I want to continue to help with that,” said Ross. ”I care about people and I want to help them in every way that I can and my concern is for the citizens of Ayden.”
Ward 3 incumbent Raymond Langley is unopposed. The mayoral and Ward 1 and 2 seats are not up for election.
FOUNTAIN
Seven candidates are running for three seats on the Fountain Board of Commissioners: Bonnie Anderson; Phoenix G. Hinson (I); Rhonda Johnson; Adriane Jones; E. Landon Spain; Katie Strickland and Steven M. Williams (I). Kathy A. Parker is running unopposed for the mayor's seat.
Hinson was born and raised on a farm in Fountain. He has served as a commissioner on and off since 2004. He is a housing counsellor in the the City of Greenville’s Affordable Housing Program and serves on the board of two local nonprofit organizations and the Pitt County Human Relations Commission. If elected he said he will advocate for funding an owner-occupied rehabilitation assistance program, increasing accessibility and improving Fountain’s roads and sidewalks. “We are an older community and something I would like to see is more accessibility to the downtown area,” he said.
Attempts since Friday to reach the other candidates were not successful. Visit thestandardenc.com for updates.
GRIFTON
Incumbent mayor Billy Ray Jackson is facing a challenge from Joseph Scott.
Jackson said he is running for reelection is because he is beginning to see the fruits of his labor coming together over the last 16 years. “I’m a hard worker, an honest man of integrity, and the people in Grifton know me because I've lived here all my life,” said Jackson. “I am familiar with the people of the legislature, I am familiar with the senators, and my opposition, nobody knows him.”
“I’ve got the most experience, I’ve got things on the upswing, and I’m just not ready for somebody else to come in here and act like they’ve done it all,” said Jackson.
Scott was an automotive mechanic most of his life and has lived in Grifton for 30 years. He was a maintenance director for five restaurants and a resort hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, he said.
“I’ve got some fresh new ideas and a different vision of how we need to move forward in Grifton,” said Scott. “I’ve talked with a lot of the citizens and we’ve had a good mayor for the past 16 years, but they think it is time for a change.”
Scott said he is the best candidate because he is retired and has the time to devote to being mayor as well as having fresh ideas.
David C. Anderson and Jessica (Daigneault) Steelman are running for an unexpired term on Board of Commissioners. Anderson was appointed to the seat after the death Johnny Craft last year and faces a challenge from Steelman to hold it for the remainder of the term.
“I also would like to be able to contribute to my community through service and do what I can to support the town and the welfare of the community and its residents,” Anderson said. He doesn’t have political experience but he has a great deal of life experience serving in other capacities throughout his work life.
Anderson spent 27 years in the Marine Corps before retiring and after that he spent 15 years in higher education, and has three master’s degrees. “I am the only commissioner to run that has had an opponent, and based upon my qualifications versus my opponents, I’m the best candidate for this particular seat,” said Anderson.
Attempts to reach Steelman were not successful. George Claude Kennedy and Raymond Oakes are running for the other two open seats on the board.
WINTERVILLE MAYOR
Three candidates are vying for the seat held by longtime Mayor Doug Jackson, who is not seeking reelection. Ricky Hines and Veronica W. Roberson currently are members of the Town Council and Tucker Moore is a local businessman who's father is on the town council.
Hines said when Jackson decided he wasn’t going to run for reelection, he told him he felt like he could do a good job being mayor. said Hines. “I’m a people person and I think I can relate to the people of the town of Winterville as well as our staff.” Hines said he is the type of person that can bring people together, and that’s what a mayor does.
Hines worked for the Department of Agriculture USDA Rural Development serving eight counties in the region helping people to attain affordable housing. He also has been coaching little league baseball for 17 years.
Tucker Moore said he ran for mayor four years ago and ran for Town Council two years ago and is very active in the community and with volunteering his time. Moore is on the Pitt County planning board, the Winterville planning board, the Pitt County board of adjustment and the Winterville Historical and Arts Society board.
“I am running for mayor because we need some energetic leadership in Winterville,” he said. Moore said town needs to expand its recreation department, build a gymnasium for girls and boys basketball, a place for seniors to meet, more ball fields, a library expansion and summer camps.
“This is the most important election in Winterville in a long time, especially if you have a family and kids,” said Moore. “The current leadership in Winterville is just not doing what needs to be done and we need a mayor who will push an agenda to get some things done for the families and the kids in this town.”
Veronica Roberson has spent 14 years on the town council and said she has a lot of experience in town government and is qualified to fill the position. Roberson said that it is time for someone with a different perspective to be the official town representative and maybe lead Winterville in a different direction.
“I am experienced, I’ve learned a lot since I’ve been on the council about people, about Winterville, about town government as a whole, and I also know a lot of people and have met a lot of experts in the field,” said Roberson. “I know what resources are available to our citizens to utilize to help them with mostly housing, and I also know how to direct citizen concerns to the right department and I have been doing that since I’ve been in office.”
Roberson serves on the Shepard Library board, served on the Contentnea Metropolitan Sewer District Board for two years, and is vice chair of the Mid-East Commission.
WINTERVILLE COUNCIL
Brandy M. Daniels, Shantel E. Hawkins, Johnny Moye, Paul A. Rice and Mark C. Smith are the running for the two seats on the council. Moye and Smith are the incumbents. The two top vote earners among the five win the seats.
Daniels has lived in Winterville for five years and said that instead of continuing to make suggestions for change, she feels as if she should be a part of the core council that makes those decisions.
“One of the reasons why I’m probably the best candidate is because I’m always going to try to make sure decisions that we make are equitable across the board,” said Daniels. “Equal is not always the same, sometimes people in different parts of Winterville might require more than others in parts of Winterville.”
“Winterville is not very homogenous,” said Daniels. I think most people who live in Winterville have some level or form of education, but there is also a segment of Winterville that is not like that.”
Daniels graduated from ECU and worked at Vidant Health and for campus living at ECU.
Shantel E Hawkins said she is running because she has been the strong voice for the people in Winterville for the last decade, routinely addressing the mayor, town manager and the council on behalf of the people.
Hawkins said she advocated for maintaining library operations and for police and community relationships.
“I believe we here in Winterville back the blue, we love citizen safety, and that our properties are protected but we want the police to back up off of us,” said Daniels. “While we want great interaction, we want less traffic infractions.”
Hawkins said that responsiveness is key to being a good representative and she promise to be a strong voice for the community.
Hawkins is an educator currently with Pitt County Schools as an instructional coach; she recently obtained her licensure in school administration; is the second vice president of the Pitt County NAACP, a member of the town Human Relations Commission and sits on the board of the Mediation Center of Eastern North Carolina.
Moye said that he loves serving the community and wants to continue giving back. “For the past 14 years I’ve served as Winterville town councilman,” said Moye. “It is a position of responsibility that I am honored to serve in.”
Moye said that the town's youth are priorities for him as well as the elderly, and that the town needs a multipurpose recreational facility to better suit citizens' needs.
He is a father, grandfather, husband, worked for Dupont in Kinston, the state Department of Corrections and is a retired volunteer firefighter.
Rice said he always wanted to be a little more involved in politics but was in business for himself for 30 years, raising four kids, and really didn’t have time, but now he does.
“I wanted to see a conservative voice in the town council and it was overwhelmed with liberal voices so I wanted to balance out the thoughts of the council,” said Rice.
He grew up in New Bern and decided to go into the army after two years of college. He served two years in Vietnam. He is active with the Pitt County GOP, volunteers with Meals on Wheels and is a member of the Vietnam Veterans Association.
“I know I would be honest in the way I respond to things, and I know that I will be willing to work with everybody on the staff,” said Rice. “In fact I’ve been to several of the meetings and I really like everybody.”
Attempts to reach Smith were not successful.
SNOW HILL
Six candidates are vying for three commissioner seats in Snow Hill, including three incumbents. Commissioners Geraldine Shackleford, Robert Taylor Jr., and Rosa Wilkes are running for re-election. Faye Daniels, Michael Rhodes, Salvador Tinoco join them on the ballot. Incumbent Mayor Dennis Liles is running unopposed.
WALSTONBURG
Six candidates are vying for five openings on Walstonburg’s Board of Commissioners including five incumbents. Commissioners Ray Holloman, Dianne McKeel Morris, Michael Bishop, Jarrod McKeel and Ronald Turner are running for re-election. Dana Suggs joins them on the ballot. Incumbent Mayor Brenda Haymond is running unopposed.
No races are contested in Farmville this year. Attempts since Friday to reach candidates in Walstonburg and Snow Hill were not successful. Visit thestandardenc.com for updates.