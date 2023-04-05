cottontails

Adult rabbits will leave infants like these newborn eastern cottontails unattended while the look for food. Leave the babies alone, experts say.

 Jerry Morse/NCWRC

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is reminding humans that they aren’t the only animals in North Carolina taking advantage of the weather now that spring has arrived.

Wildlife ranging from birds to squirrels, skunks and snakes are nesting and on the move. With that in mind, the service in a release issued Monday offered the following common wildlife encounters and pro tips for handling them:

