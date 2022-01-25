The winter storm that covered the region with sleet and about 4 inches of snow forced closures and made for hazardous roadways but caused little damage or serious disruptions, officials said.
The storm that started with sleet Friday afternoon into Friday night brought up to 4 inches of snow to most areas by Saturday morning, the National Weather Service reported. Some areas of northern Greene County and western Pitt County received up to six inches of snow.
Spotters for the Weather Service recorded 6 inches in the Falkland area and 5 inches closer to Fountain. Less than one 10th of an inch of ice was reported.
Roads across the region were covered by sunrise Saturday, but road crews, sunshine, rising temperatures and traffic had begun to clear paths on major thoroughfares by noon. As of Tuesday, patches of snow and ice remained, officials said, prompting Pitt and Greene county schools to delay the start of class.
Class also was canceled Friday and Monday in Greene County. Pitt County Schools canceled class on Friday and held a remote learning day on Monday. Cancellations and the timing of the storm over the weekend helped minimize traffic problems, officials said. Residents also largely heeded warnings to stay off roads.
The storm did not cause power disruptions as feared with early forecasts because little freezing rain and icing occurred in the area. A power outage reported in Winterville on Monday was not related to the weather, the town said.
NCDOT crews and contractors worked through the weekend along with municipal crews to clear roadways. Sunshine and temperatures in the mid-40s through Thursday were expected to further improve conditions. The Weather Service on Tuesday was predicting snow again on Friday night, although it did not speculate on accumulation.
Saturday's snow was dry at first. Ashley, 16, and Sincere Johnson, 14, struggled to make a snowman at the Ayden Recreation Park and resorted piling it up around a traffic cone.
The pair was from Winterville visiting family Ayden along with Grace Sweers, 19 and Jyquan Sheppard, 20. Even though they could not build proper snowmen, the enjoyed playing in the park with their dogs, Blaze and Blue.
"I'm surprised we get this much," Sweers said.
Government officials from Ayden, Farmville, Grifton, Greene County, Snow Hill, Winterville all reported no problems with the storm and said by Tuesday all operations were back to normal.