DesignCo Construction is the newest member to join the Winterville Chamber of Commerce. The business has been working in design and construction since 2004. Owners Mike and April Moore also are involved in the community, serving on the IBX Home Builders Association and volunteering with the Center For Family Violence Prevention.

DesignCo Construction specializes in commercial construction and custom residential and commercial design. The couple also works on renovation designs and can do 3D renderings.