DesignCo Construction is the newest member to join the Winterville Chamber of Commerce. The business has been working in design and construction since 2004. Owners Mike and April Moore also are involved in the community, serving on the IBX Home Builders Association and volunteering with the Center For Family Violence Prevention.
DesignCo Construction specializes in commercial construction and custom residential and commercial design. The couple also works on renovation designs and can do 3D renderings.
They said they can tailor designs to specific needs, down to the types of renderings necessary to visualize projects. Contact the business at designcoinc@gmail.com.
Another new member is Brand and Web Designs. Owner Brandon Webb said he focuses on delivering customized, user-friendly and sustainable solutions that drive conversions and enhance the overall visual appeal of his clients’ brand.
Webb said he has a passion for creating websites and branding that are accessible to everyone. He considers factors such as color contrast, text sizing and alternative text for images, and making sure websites can be navigated with a keyboard. These accessibility features help clients rank higher in search results, he said.
Webb also is involved in the community. He currently serves on the board of ReLeaf Inc., an organization that has planted more than 3,000 trees in the area during the last 30 years.
Those looking to learn more about branding and website design can visit the Brand and Web Designs blog and subscribe to a newsletter designed to help business owners stay informed and make good decisions about their online presence and brand.