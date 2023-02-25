The Winterville Chamber of Commerce is celebrating two new members including, held a ribbon cutting with one on earlier this month and has another coming up next month.
Trish Nails & Spa, located at 4838 Old Tar Road in the Winter Village shopping center, celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting with town and chamber officials on Feb. 11.
The family-owned self-care spa offers a wide range of services including pedicures and manicures, gel and dip powder acrylics, full body waxing and lash extensions, the chamber said.
Owner Trisha Viloria grew up in the salon and spa industry with her mother, Cindy Nguyen, as a small business owner. Now, as an adult with over 13 years as a licensed cosmetologist, she is a business partner with her mother, who manages the business.
Viloria said she wants the salon to focus on developing relationships with its clientele, creating a home for them through nail therapy and self-care. The mother-and-daughter team has created a spa in a convenient location for Winterville residents. Check out services and book appointments by visiting trishnailsspa.com.
Legacy Premier Real Estate is another new business that has joined the Winterville Chamber.
Co-owners Felecia Langley and Melissa Hildreth said they have a vision to serve their community, be intentional about their mission and honor the trust instilled in them for the largest financial investment most people make.
Legacy Premier seeks to provide high-quality professional real estate services profitably and ethically to the home-buying, home-selling and real-estate-investing public.
The owners said they believe that providing exceptional customer service, working with unwavering integrity and staying current with market trends will create a legacy for their client’s future.
Contact them at 751-9995 or at their office at 740 W. Fire Tower Road, Suite, 109, Winterville. The business will celebrate its ribbon-cutting on March 6.