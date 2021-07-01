This past month the Winterville Chamber of commerce was so glad to be able to have our annual awards event! We invited our award winners, their friends and family and our chamber members to come out and celebrate with us at Famiglia on the June 14.
We enjoyed some delicious food — the potato croquettes are always a huge hit — and the environment was jovial as we all were so grateful to be together.
This year, our awards were handled a little differently. Typically the chamber reaches out to our members for nominations, then a committee within the chamber chooses the winners from these nominations.
Inspired by other changes made during 2020 to have more virtual options, plus the desire to see the whole community have the opportunity to vote, we asked for nominations on social media using a Google form, a committee within the chamber approved those who met the qualifications (like a business needing to be a chamber member or within the Winterville town limits to be eligible), and voting was open to the public using another Google form. We were thrilled with the response in getting over 300 votes!
The Chamber would like to congratulate all of our nominees, as each of you received many votes! We thank you all for being great members of our community, and contributing so much to make Winterville such a great place to live and shop!
And a huge congratulations to our winners!
Business of the Year — Local Oak Brewing Co.
Citizen of the Year — Abbott Dees
Teacher of the Year — Kristyn Lawhorn
Volunteer of the Year — Stephanie Ham
Most Dedicated Public Servant — Larry Dobra
Favorite Spot to Shop — Sam’s Club of Winterville
Favorite New Business — Marabella’s of Winterville
A big thanks goes to those who helped us with this event: Winterville Flower Shop for donating a beautiful flower arrangement, Famiglia for being a wonderful host with delicious food, A1 Awards and Promotions for making some sharp looking awards, and of course to Donna Williams with The Standard for coming out to create a write-up for the paper and letting us use a few photos!
Also during the chamber introduced its newly elected board members. The are Alton Wadford, Glenda White, Deborah Davis, Mandi Shelp, Amy Amacker-Self and Saul Horowitz.