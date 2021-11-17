The Winterville Chamber of Commerce will be distributing 82 Thanksgiving meal boxes at the Train Depot next week thanks to support from town businesses and organizations.
The event will take place Tuesday at the Train Depot, 217 Worthington St., courtesy of the Winterville Historical and Arts Society.
The chamber worked with community partners to identify families in need. The entire board and several members will be volunteering to make this event possible.
Assistant Director Rebecca Caveness said that the end goal is to ensure everyone has a Thanksgiving meal. She said the holiday has always been an important holiday to her because of time with family and shared stories over a hot meal.
“To be able to provide the meal for this, so people can sit around and enjoy, I really hope that it’s meaningful to them,” Caveness said.
Sam’s Club of Winterville has pledged to donate pecan pies with every meal.
Some of the businesses and organizations that have donated to make the event possible include Winterville Insurance Agency, G & N Mini Storage, Nauti Dog Brewing Co., Full Service Flooring, Down South Accounting & Tax, Greenville Vacuum & Sewing, Southern Bank, Local Oak Brewing Co.
Other businesses and organizations that donated include Service Sales Digital LLC, dba Web Badger, Main & Mill, Postal Annex, South Central High School, Jack and Jill Youth Development Program, Kiononia Christian Center Church, Peace Presbyterian Church, Winterville Baptist Church, Winterville Christian Church, Law Office of E. Keen Lassiter, E & S Hemp Company and Tru Image Hair Salon.