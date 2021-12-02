WINTERVILLE — Residents hungry to enjoy a satisfying meal on Thanksgiving got a little help from the Winterville Chamber of Commerce last week.
The chamber distributed 82 holiday meal boxes on Nov. 23 at the Winterville Train Depot. The town’s Historical and Arts Society helped arrange for use of the distribution site.
Community partners helped the chamber identify people in need during the holiday season.
Liz Liles, founder of Daughters of Worth, said the meals were very much needed in the aftermath of the pandemic, and she expressed gratitude to the organizations making the donations possible.
“These meals are going to go directly to make certain that these families have a wonderful Thanksgiving meal and have the opportunity to just enjoy this festive holiday without having to put themselves in a financial bind or just to enjoy a meal that otherwise they would not be able to have because of the funds not being available,” Liles said.
Tammy Stilley is a social worker with Pitt County Schools. She serves Ridgewood Elementary School, A.G. Cox Middle School, and W. H. Robinson Elementary School. She was able to deliver 15 of the meal boxes to families in need.
“I have a lot of families that are really going to benefit from this Thanksgiving meal,” Stilley said. “It’s such a blessing and these families are really going to appreciate it. I’m very thankful today.”
Rebecca Caveness, assistant director of the Winterville chamber, said that the end goal is to ensure everyone has a Thanksgiving meal.
“I think holidays are very special for getting together with family,” Caveness said. “If there’s something that you don’t want to be doing, it’s stressing about how you can afford it. So to be able to do this with the help of all the community members … is really important and I’m very thankful we were able to do it. It’s been a huge team effort.”
Chamber of Commerce President Glenda White said, “I just want to thank the community for coming together to give these donations to assist with these families.”
Some of the businesses and organizations that donated to make this event possible include Winterville Insurance Agency, G & N Mini Storage, Nauti Dog Brewing Co., Full Service Flooring, Down South Accounting & Tax, Greenville Vacuum & Sewing, Southern Bank and Local Oak Brewing Co.
Other businesses and organizations that donated include Service Sales Digital LLC, dba Web Badger, Main & Mill, Postal Annex, South Central High School, Jaac and Jill Youth Development Program, Kiononia Christian Center Church, Peace Presbyterian Church, Winterville Baptist Church, Winterville Christian Church, the law office of E. Keen Lassiter, E & S Hemp Company and Tru Image Hair Salon.