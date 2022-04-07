WINTERVILLE — The Winterville Chamber of Commerce celebrated ENC Community Magazine with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Winterville Train Depot on March 23.
Aron Daniels is the publisher and his mission is to “spotlight amazing local businesses, nonprofits, writers and people,” he said.
Each issue of the magazine features a nonprofit in eastern North Carolina and tells its story. The magazine donates a portion of ad sales to the featured organization.
The latest was READ ENC, a group working to provide literacy resources, support and collaboration across eastern North Carolina.
Daniels had many supporters at the event, Executive Director Rebecca Caveness said. “Aron has taken the community aspect very seriously in that he has truly connected all kinds of people together. It was obvious in the turn out of people there to support him just how many lives he has touched,” she said.
This was the first ribbon-cutting ceremony the Chamber hosted at the Winterville Train Depot. “This is part of a collaboration we have with the Winterville Historical and Arts Society. We are so grateful to be able to offer this as a venue for ribbon cuttings for businesses that are home-based or don’t have a retail location,” Caveness said.
Daniels praised the event saying, “It was a great venue. We had around 30 people show up and the environment was really relaxed and everyone had a great time. I love being part of this community and the Winterville Chamber has been incredibly welcoming.”
Every two months, 4,000 copies of ENC Community Magazine are distributed to over 200 locations in Eastern North Carolina. Their content also is available online at www.enccommunity.com.