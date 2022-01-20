WINTERVILLE — The Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week to welcome a new real estate agency, Mayers Realty.
Brokers Shawn and Ellisha Mayers opened the office at 113 W. Fire Tower Road. Mayor Ricky Hines and Councilman Tony Moore attended the ceremony along with chamber Board Chairman Alton Wadford and President Glenda White.
Chamber Executive Director Rebecca Caveness also was on hand. “The Winterville Chamber is really so thankful that Mayers Realty chose Winterville as their new home,” she said.
Caveness described the Mayers as “wonderful people who have a great mission: To bring back the importance of client service in the realty industry.”
The agency has 5,603 listings on its website with Raleigh, Winterville, Greenville and Washington listed as their top areas. They have 11 employees listed, but are building a network of agents through their free educational development courses.
Their current course is called “Kick Start” and features classes every Tuesday and Thursday from 10-11:30 a.m. through the month of February.
Classes are held in-person at their office. There is also a virtual option, email info@mayershomes.com for access.
Caveness praised the agency’s efforts.
“They believe that by helping to better all agents, it’s not creating competition but rather creating a sense of — and improving — the community.”