WINTERVILLE — The Winterville Town Council unanimously voted against a rezoning that would have put 55 houses on nearly 14 acres of property after more than a dozen Winterville residents expressed opposition.
The town’s planning staff had recommended the council approve the request to rezone 13.5 acres located on the west side of Railroad Street between its intersections with Worthington Street and Vernon White Road from agricultural-residential to R-6 with conditions, namely that the lots be no smaller than 7,000 square feet for single-family dwellings only.
Fifteen opponents, most living in the nearby Waterford neighborhood, said the proposed development’s density didn’t match the surrounding area, which they said has homes on larger lots. Opponents said Waterford residents already struggled with drainage problems which they believed the proposed development would worsen. There also were concerns about increased traffic and noise.
“I understand they have concerns about water backing up. I think we are going to be able to make their situation better,” said Homer Tyre, who spoke on behalf of his wife Rachel, the original applicant, during the council’s March 13 meeting.
Tyre said water retention structures would be put in place to contain excess water, reducing flooding problems.
Winterville’s planning and zoning board recommended denying the rezoning request after more than a dozen people spoke against it.
Tyre called the planning and zoning meeting “very eye-opening” and the couple made numerous changes to the original proposal, starting with its name. The neighborhood was originally going to be called “Waterford Crossing” but they renamed it “Treymore.”
He said the development will have a 6-foot vinyl privacy fence and vegetative berm to address noise issues raised by Waterford residents.
Tyre also pointed out that Baywood, Cornerstone, South Hall and Shamrock developments are similar lot sizes and are attractive neighborhoods.
The houses also will have an average price of $350,000, he said, meaning the homebuyers’ salaries will range between $88,000 to $103,000.
“These are professional people, this isn’t a housing project we’re trying to construct,” Tyre said.
Will Kuhn of Will Kuhn Homes also spoke in favor of the project and offered assurances that the builders will address drainage issues.
“Nobody in this room is against growth, everybody wants to see Winterville grow,” said Richard Thomas, the first to speak against the rezoning request.
The neighborhood would welcome a development zoned R-20, which sets minimum lot sizes at 20,000 square feet.
Bill Chapman said a poll conducted by the town found there isn’t a deficiency of small-lot developments but a deficiency of large-lot developments, Chapman said.
He also expressed doubts that the retention structure and other stormwater infrastructure planned for the development could address the area’s flooding problems.
“When it rains hard here it’s going to flood,” Chapman said. “And the drainage in this area is terrible.”
Michael Whitfield said he doesn’t think placing a densely developed neighborhood next to a neighborhood with large lots is the best use of space.
Jeff Foster said he heard people describe Waterford residents as “elitist” because they oppose the development. They are wrong, he said, it’s a diverse, balanced, multi-racial neighborhood.
“We have a group of people who have come together to make a nice neighborhood and we care about it,” Foster said. Everyone is passionate about the issue because they don’t want to see a dangerous and damaging situation created.
“Fifty-five houses on 14 acres is going to create traffic problems,” Foster said. Since the density isn’t consistent with the already established neighborhoods, he believes it will negatively affect property values.
Other people expressed concerns about the additional traffic that will be created by adding 55 homes to the area.
A number were concerned about pressure the new traffic would create for families who already struggle with congestion while dropping their children off at nearby W.H. Robinson Elementary School.
When the hearing concluded Councilman Tony Moore made a motion to deny the rezoning request.
Councilwoman Veronica Roberson said she wishes the Waterford neighborhood residents and the Tyres could work out a compromise. She joined the others in unanimously voting against the rezoning request.
Gray Point Motors
The council also unanimously voted against a rezoning request involving a used car dealership.
Applicant Linda Brock Best wanted to rezone 3.17 acres located on Chapman Street at the intersection of Depot Street.
Planning and Economic Development Director Stephen Penn said the property is currently zoned multifamily residential — conditional with the condition being 48 units of senior housing would be built.
Best wants the zoning changed to be general business conditional so a used car dealership with a mechanic shop could be opened on the site.
Staff and the planning and zoning board both recommended denial of the program.
Penn described the property as H-shaped, with a house surrounded on three sides by the property.
Former Sheriff Neil Elks owned the house. He opposed the rezoning, saying the activity and noise would disturb the family living there.
A representative of a nearby church also worried about disruptions
The council voted unanimously against the rezoning request.