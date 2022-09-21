WINTERVILLE — The rising price of fuel has led to an electric rate increase for residents in Winterville, whose power is generated by natural gas.
Electric Director Robert Sutton and Finance Director Jessica Manning asked the Town Council to approve the 5-cent per kilowatt hour hike at the Sept. 12 meeting. They said the increase was needed to avoid depleting the town’s electric fund reserves.
Sutton explained a natural gas workshop was held in late August to discuss the circumstances that are affecting the market such as the ongoing war in Ukraine, market demand and decreased natural gas stockpiles. These factors have led to “significant natural gas price increases.”
“We depend on the transcontinental gas line to convert natural gas to electricity through the King’s Mountain energy center,” Sutton said. “That’s why the natural gas price is so vital to us. That is the raw material we use to generate the power that lights this community. In light of all of these impacts, we’ve noted an incredible increase in our raw asset values,”
The electric director said the unit cost for natural gas has gone from roughly $2.50 to a peak as high as $19 to $20 per unit. “That’s having a tremendous impact on us. The impact on the electric fund is, that it will deplete our available cash balance in 18 months at the current pace. We will go from a pretty good nest egg to nothing. We do not relish the opportunity to come before you and make this request tonight. But, we are requesting is a five cents per kilowatt hour charge increase across the board,” Sutton said.
The increase became effective Sept. 15 and citizens will see the increases on their October bills. The council approved the request unanimously.
Snap and Drag
PJ Andrews with the Pitt County Soil and Water District delivered a presentation to show the results of the Snag and Drag Program to address drainage issues with the town’s Long Branch Canal.
Andrews explained that Snag and Drag removed debris from the channel that has caused problems since Hurricane Florence in 2018. “It’s called many different things, but basically what we’re trying to do is keep the channel open and clean so the water can flow.”
The town had approached PSWCD with concerns about the canal, which runs from Fork Swamp to The Boys & Girls Club facility at 621 W. Fire Tower Road.
An assessment of the area found “a lot of debris down in that specific channel that needed to be removed,” Andrews said.
PSWCD estimated the project would cost $15,000 to complete and secured grant funds through the state to pay for it. Andrews showed the council photos of the areas before the successful Snag and Drag process and after.
PSWCD also has assisted the town correct flooding issues on recreational fields. “We were very glad to help and happy to assist with the process,” Andrews said.
“That was $15,000 well spent,” said Councilman Tony Moore.
Transportation Plan
Planning Director Bryan Jones presented the council with the county’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan. Jones showed a presentation that included the 94 highway recommendations in the CTP and the 157 bicycle and pedestrian recommendations.
He discussed the Winterville-specific projects in the CTP recommendations, such as the Old Tar widening project (U-2817), which is scheduled to begin in 2025.
“The Old Tar widening project’s going to be a part of this plan. That’s one of the big ones. That’s gonna be obviously a transformation for the town, that widening project all the way from Greenville Boulevard all the way down to Worthington is gonna be a four-lane divided, controlled access. So you’re going to see that start within the next couple years,” Jones said.
Maps, survey results and additional information about the CTP can be found on the project website located at www.tinyurl.com/PittCTP.
In other action the council:
Issued a proclamation in remembrance of the attack on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001
Issued a proclamation declaring Oct. 2-8 Public Power Week.
The board will meet again on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m.