WINTERVILLE — The rising price of fuel has led to an electric rate increase for residents in Winterville, whose power is generated by natural gas.

Electric Director Robert Sutton and Finance Director Jessica Manning asked the Town Council to approve the 5-cent per kilowatt hour hike at the Sept. 12 meeting. They said the increase was needed to avoid depleting the town’s electric fund reserves.

