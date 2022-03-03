WINTERVILLE — Downtown redevelopment and staffing needs were among the items discussed as the Winterville Town Council held its vision-setting workshop on Feb. 24.
Council members were updated on the town’s financial status and set goals for projects in the upcoming year and beyond.
Town Manager Terri Parker led the goals and projects portion of the meeting. She said that she is recruiting personnel to fill key administrative positions and planning ahead for employees who soon will be leaving their jobs.
The town is looking to fill vacant positions including an executive staff/human resources employee in the town manager’s office, a building inspector, a police office manager and police officers. The recreation department is looking for a programming supervisor.
Applications may be obtained online and submitted by emailing humanresources@wintervillenc.com, calling 756-2221, Ext. 2343, or in person at Winterville Town Hall, 2571 Railroad St.
Redevelopment
Parker said downtown redevelopment is another priority. Winterville’s plan will include improving parking, lighting and general beautification.
The town manager also listed efforts underway to keep residents informed, using resources like a citizen notification system and a town app.
The town’s website is also being redesigned to make it easier to navigate.
Parker went through a list of additional projects and areas of interest, including adding park facilities, planning tools, a multi-purpose facility, street repairs, examination of the utility rate structure and utility expansion and installation as growth demands.
Some high-priority, unfunded projects Parker identified include a greenway, road improvements, cemetery development and maintenance and firefighter training grounds.
Finances
Finance Director Anthony Bowers gave an update on the town’s financial status. Bowers said 2021-22 revenues are on target for the current fiscal year. The general fund has a $469,544 fund balance, up from $130,000 last year. There are some additional financial highlights from Bowers’ presentation:
- The sewer fund was balanced without contributions from retained earnings.
- The recreation fund is currently lower than normal with 34.04% of the yearly appropriations having been spent.
- The stormwater fund has spent 46% of its annual appropriation of $526,464.
- The water fund is on target with water sales at 58% for the year; current sales are at $869,149.
- The total electric fund expenditure is at 66% of the appropriation for the year. The town will have to appropriate retained earnings to cover losses.