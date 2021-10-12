The Winterville Town Council voted unanimously against changing the name of a portion of Railroad Street to honor the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. after hearing a range of concerns from residents.
Eight people on Monday spoke in opposition of a proposal to change the name on the west side of the tracks between Worthington to Tyson streets. Reasons for opposition included confusion it could create, especially for older residents; naming only a portion of a street is not significant enough to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; and a desire to maintain a piece of town history.
Rosalyn Jones, speaking on behalf of Gloria Worthington Pridgen, explained Railroad Street’s historic significance: “Before any street in Winterville had a name, there was Railroad Street.”
Geraldine Worthington was in opposition because the location was not ideal, she said. “I think it’s a great idea, but find a place where there are no established residents.”
She recommended the town council consider renaming Hillcrest Park or another street. Diedre Gregory echoed Worthington’s sentiments. She explained that a significant area of town should be renamed to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
In other business during Monday’s meeting:
- Two motions were carried to annex the Winterville Interconnect Site, located at Worthington Road east of its intersection with Old Tar Road, and the Old Tar Road Pump Station, located at Old Tar Road south of its intersection with Worthington Road. These locations are now part of Winterville.
- Residents Robert Siemion, Robin Sloop and Steve Payton during the public comment period shared concerns about stormwater. Specific concerns were about drainage issues in the communities of Copper Creek, Summer Winds and Magnolia Ridge. The council agreed to ask the Southeastern Drainage District to come and give a presentation and invite citizens to voice their concerns at a later date.
- Elaine Seeman shared concerns and asked for clarification on using solar electric panels. The council stated more information about solar energy requirements will be researched but noted that solar energy collected in panels cannot be sold back or returned to the Winterville grid.
- Motion carried to approve change order for the ongoing 2018 Sewer Rehabilitation Project. This will result in a cost reduction of $17,640 while also adding 30 more days to the project contract.
- Police Chief Ryan Willhite shared information on revisions the town noise ordinance, animal control ordinance and junk vehicle ordinance and information on the Myrtle Street parking ordinance. Though a motion passed in 2014 regarding parking restrictions on the east side of Myrtle Street, the council did not draft final ordinance language. The draft was submitted for final approval.
- The board discussed traffic calming devices including adding a speed table in Hillcrest Park. No action was taken.
- An update on the Winterville Cemetery expansion project was provided including that both the boundary survey and plot staking are completed. It is anticipated to be a few months before plots are ready to be sold.
- Members announced that the Christmas parade and tree lighting will be Dec. 4 and offered a brief reminder was provided that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.