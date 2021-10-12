WINTERVILLE — Candidates for Winterville mayor highlighted community outreach, transparency and strategies for growth during a forum last week at town hall.
Veronica Roberson and Ricky Hines appeared along with four candidates for Town Council during Tuesday’s event hosted by the Winterville Chamber of Commerce. A third mayoral candidate, Tucker Moore, did not participate.
The three are running to fill the seat held by incumbent Mayor Doug Jackson for 24 years in the Nov. 2 election. Jackson is not seeking reelection. Early voting begins today.
Roberson and Hines currently serve as town council members. Moore is the son of councilman Tony Moore.
Roberson said she spent 32 years working as a public school teacher. She began her career as a civil servant in 2007 when she was elected to the board.
She encouraged residents to provide feedback to city leaders whenever possible. “Tell me what you need,” she said.
The councilwoman, a life-long citizen of Winterville, has observed the great growth and change the town has undergone over the years, she said.
She spoke optimistically about the future. “I’d like to see us come together even more than we have already… I want to see the new parts grow and I want to see the old parts keep their character.”
Hines followed Roberson with an address that highlighted three areas he said he would focus on improving as mayor: building a sustainable workforce, economic development and community engagement.
With Winterville adding approximately 1,000 new residents per year, Hines stressed the importance of maintaining a workforce that is compatible with the town’s needs.
“We have to meet the challenge and make sure we have people who can provide the services that we need,” he said. The councilman also proposed monthly meetings with new and existing business owners to ensure they are supported and thriving.
To increase community engagement, Hines stressed the importance of community leaders working with city officials to identify ways to assist residents.
He stated that his recent collaboration with a local church to administer COVID-19 vaccinations exemplified the importance of partnerships between community leaders and city officials. Together, they were able to administer more than 100 shots in three hours, he said.
The councilman also advised residents to utilize the available resources to follow the town’s agenda. He suggested attending or streaming town meetings and contacting the town manager’s office with questions.
Hines and Robinson may continue to serve as council members if they lose in November. Their terms are up in 2023.
The council will select a replacement from an open field of applicants to fill a seat until the next election if Hines or Robinson wins.
Council candidates Brandy Alexander-Daniels, Chantel Hawkins, Johnny Moye and Paul Rice also spoke at the forum. Candidate Mark Smith did not attend.
The five are running for two seats on the council, currently held by Moye and Smith.
Councilman Moye has served on the council for 14 years. He said he would continue listening to residents’ ideas and concerns should he be re-elected.
Alexander-Daniels, a Laurie Meadows resident and employee of East Carolina University, said she would like to see a greater sense of community among Winterville residents.
If elected, she would support improving the town’s social media presence to increase community engagement and efficiently relay information.
Hawkins is an educator who’s championed multiple causes in town. She met with the mayor and council recently to promote an all-call system that would provide citizens with periodic updates and emergency alerts.
She wants to increase communication between town officials and residents. Her platform also includes increasing youth and elderly engagement and transparency and accountability among law enforcement and the communities they serve, she said.
The final candidate to speak was Paul Rice, a Vietnam War veteran who self-described “conservative patriot.”
His platform included improving parks and recreation programs and facilities, keeping roads and public spaces clean and supporting law enforcement and first responders.
“My main objective is to make Winterville a slice of the good life,” Rice said.
View the the forum at youtube.com/watch?v=53h8HK2VqYM