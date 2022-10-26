Design 3

Village Central is one of three propsed designs for the Hillcrest Traffic Garden coming to Winterville.

 Contributed image

The Town of Winterville will host the grand opening for its bicyclist and pedestrian safety skills traffic garden at Hillcrest Park this week.

A partnership with BikeWalk NC, AARP, Pitt County Planning/Parks and Recreation, ECU Health and other community groups, the town’s Hillcrest Park Traffic Garden will establish a permanent resource for bicyclists and pedestrians of all ages to learn about road safety in a protected environment, officials said in a Friday news release.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.