WINTERVILLE — Thursday's rain shrank the Watermelon Festival from a four-day event to a three-day event but from the music to the watermelon eating had something for everyone, organizers said.

Festival organizers held their opening ceremony on Friday after heavy rains fell Thursday, and many were disappointed to miss out on the first wristband night of the festival, chairwoman Heather Jackson said.

