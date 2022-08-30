WINTERVILLE — Thursday's rain shrank the Watermelon Festival from a four-day event to a three-day event but from the music to the watermelon eating had something for everyone, organizers said.
Festival organizers held their opening ceremony on Friday after heavy rains fell Thursday, and many were disappointed to miss out on the first wristband night of the festival, chairwoman Heather Jackson said.
“Wristbands for the rides are a great selling point for the public, so the amusement company and the public both missed out on that. Sadly, that was out of our control,” Jackson said.
She said organizers did receive a complaint about the variety of the rides. She said that the amusement company, Michael’s Amusements, is currently splitting its inventory with a state fair in Ohio.
“It’s a timing thing; the company is the same one that does the Farmville Dogwood Festival and they always do a great job. Michael is from Fayetteville and he has promised us that he plans to stay closer to home in the future. When that happens, our festival will have more ride options.”
Family Fun Night on Friday was one of the highlights of the festival. Kids enjoyed bounce houses, free face painting and several sports groups like FAME All Stars cheerleading came out to share information with interested families and get more kids involved. Turnout for the 80s Night Costume Contest was low, but Jackson says they will go back to the drawing board to figure out what will bring more people out next year.
Festival staples like the parade and watermelon eating contest went smoothly and attendees enjoyed the usual festival food vendors. Five-time champion Kevin Laughren took home first-place prize again this year along with his son Jesse.
Laughren told organizers he might consider retiring from the festival after his many consecutive wins, but Jesse is just getting started.
The festival held its first beer garden at the festival during the Saturday concert, which festival organizers said was a success.
“The worst thing that happened at the beer garden was that we ran out of ice,” Jackson said.
Some people struggled with the heat, but Jackson praised attendees and emergency services for working together to make sure everyone stayed safe at the event.
For the first time, the official Winterville Watermelon Festival shirt will be available for purchase online along with another design that is available exclusively online.
The festival posted a link to the website to purchase the shirts on its Facebook page. This year, sweatshirts and long-sleeve tees also will be available to support for the festival all year long.