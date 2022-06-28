A Winterville man under investigation by the N.C. Department of Insurance has been arrested on a charge he scammed more than $17,000 in commissions from a life insurance company.
The State Attorney’s Report shows that Xavier Donte Daniels, 46, of 406 Fountain Court was arrested on June 19 by the Winterville Police Department. Warrants say that Daniels was being investigated by the state’s insurance department for crimes committed between March 15, 2018, and Nov. 23, 2021.
Daniels is accused of using the personal information of four people to gain commissions as an insurance agent from Transamerica Life Insurance Company. The warrants say that Daniels knowingly used names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and insurance policy numbers to provide fraudulent information, receiving commissions in the amount of $17,899.18.
He allegedly provided in separate instances the signatures and demographic information of the victims without their knowledge to fraudulently represent them, the warrants say.
Daniels was charged with four counts of identity theft, three counts of uttering a forged endorsement, a count of insurance fraud and a count of obtaining property by false pretense. He was released from the Pitt County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond.
Daniels in 2011 pleaded guilty to forgery of wills or deeds. His employer is listed on warrants as All State Insurance Company.
Car theft arrest
The Snow Hill Police Department arrested a man on a charge he stole car from the Bojangle’s parking lot earlier this month after circulating surveillance images.
The theft occurred about 7:25 p.m. June 4 at the restaurant at 1035 Kingold Blvd., according to the department’s Facebook page. A man entered the business and was caught on surveillance before exiting moments later.
Police reported he walked to an unlocked Lexus RX300 and drove away in the car while the victim was inside the business.
On June 5, deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office locating the stolen vehicle and Michael Smith of Deep Run was arrested and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Smith also had pending charges in Lenoir County related to this incident.
The police department reminded residents to lock their vehicles even if they will be away for a short time.
Woman arrested
A Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a woman on drug charges earlier this month after noticing a suspicious vehicle in the Arba-Jason area, a Facebook post from the office said.
Deputy Devin James was patrolling about midnight on June 2 when he noticed the vehicle and conducting a traffic stop. He preformed a consent search along with other deputies and arrested the driver.
Beatrice Church, 38, of Snow Hill was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and later charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. She posted a $20,000 secured bond.
Pitt County
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released case reports recently with the following details and allegations.
- 500 block Brevard Road, Winterville, 3:43 p.m. June 24: 90 prescription pills valued at $10 stolen from residence; case active.
- 100 block Elizabeth Drive, Grifton, 6:03 p.m. June 26: woman assaulted by known person at residence; case active.
- 1900 block East Hanrahan Road, Ayden, 8:32 p.m. June 26: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 3600 block Dr. Jones Road, Farmville, 5 p.m. June 17- 5 p.m. June 18: license plate valued at $50 stolen from vehicle parked in roadway; case inactive.
- 5900 block South Main Street, Falkland, 9:02 p.m. June 18: woman assaulted by sibling at residence; case active.
- 5900 block Dudley Road, Grifton, 7:55 p.m. June 18: man assaulted by unknown offender at residence; case unfounded.
- 3800 block Ellis Drive, Farmville, 8 p.m.-11:35 p.m. June 17: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case unfounded.
- 1769 block Seven Pines Road, Fountain, 11:27 a.m. June 27: man attacked with cutting instrument at Outback Farm; case active.
- 1000 block N.C. 102 West, Ayden, 6 p.m. May 30-1:36 p.m. June 10: residence forcibly entered; leaf blower valued at $250, chain saws valued at $400 stolen; case active.
- 5900 block U.S. 13, Farmville, 4:11 p.m. June 10: residence forcibly entered; tools valued at $800 stolen; case active.
- 5900 block U.S. 13, Farmville, 6 p.m. June 11- 8:23 a.m. June 13: leaf blowers valued at $1,200 stolen from farm; case active.
- 600 block Davenport Farm Road, Winterville, 3:17 a.m. June 11: man assaulted by girlfriend near residence; case active.
- 3400 block Field View Court, Winterville, 9:24 p.m. June 11: woman assaulted by unknown person at residence; case cleared.