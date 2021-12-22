A Winterville man is planning to promote physical fitness and give away $2,000 to local nonprofits when he celebrates his 65th birthday by swimming the “Medicare Mile,” a stunt in honor of fitness guru Jack LaLanne.
Kip Sloan will swim a mile while pulling 65 toy boats on Dec. 30 at Aquaventure Aquatic Campus located at 214A Beacon Drive in Winterville at 8:30 a.m. He will swim the first lap handcuffed.
The stunt is a tribute to LaLanne, known as the founder of the modern fitness movement, Sloan said. He hosted “The Jack LaLanne Show,” a televised fitness program for 34 years, invented several exercise machines and was an accomplished bodybuilder.
Sloan’s “Medicare Mile” is inspired by LaLanne’s many swimming stunts. One stunt featured LaLanne towing 70 boats carrying 70 passengers across Long Beach Harbor while handcuffed and shackled. Another of his stunts featured him towing 13 boats with 76 people on board for a full mile while handcuffed and shackled.
Sloan performed a similar tribute, stunt in 2016 where he towed 60 toy boats for an hour, while handcuffed. This year, he will tow 65 boats and swim the first lap handcuffed to demonstrate LaLanne’s technique.
Sloan hopes to inspire people to make healthy dietary choices.
A registered dietician and exercise physiologist will be at the event to comment on LaLanne’s diet and exercise plan. Sloan will donate $2,000 of his own money to six charities following the swim.
The groups include: Daughters for Dads; Daughters of Worth; Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC; Vidant and Brody School of Medicine Medical Food Pantry; NC Stop Human Trafficking; Pitt County Council on Aging Meals on Wheels.
Anyone who accepts the “I Want to Be Like Jack” challenge by Dec. 29 will have the option to vote on how the money should be divide among the six groups.
Participants agree to begin an exercise and nutritional routine, starting with simple aerobic exercises like walking, jogging, biking and swimming.
Contact Kip Sloan at kip@kipsloan.com or visit Aquaventure for a signup form. The swimming event is free to attend.