The mayor of Winterville said proposed Pitt County Board of Education election districts should not divide the town.
In a letter dated Oct. 8, Winterville Mayor Doug Jackson asked the school board to place the town in a single district for representation. The letter was one of about half a dozen written responses the school board received regarding its plan to alter voting districts to correct an imbalance created by population changes.
No one attended Monday’s public hearing on the proposed plan, which would change election districts but does not involve school attendance areas.
In his letter, which was copied to members of the Winterville Town Council and Town Manager Terri L. Parker, Jackson pointed out that Winterville has not been combined into a single school board member district for years, “thus diluting the representation of town voters.”
“As you know, once lines are drawn and approved, the resulting districts impact future representation for Winterville on the Pitt County school board,” he wrote.
Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said Monday that maps showing proposed changes drew only a handful of comments online. Most of those commenting, she said, were concerned about school attendance changes. But those are not being proposed as a part of the voting district realignment.
Attorney Deborah Stagner told the board that to comply with the United States Constitution, the voter districts need to be redrawn.
“Districts 1, 2 and 5 are above the permissible population,” she said. “Districts 3 and 8 are below.”
She said there should be substantial equality among populations so that differences between them are not greater than 5 percent.
None of the proposed changes would place school board representatives outside the districts they have been elected to serve. That was one of the factors members asked to have taken into consideration when the new districts were drawn.
Other considerations were to comply with one-person, one-vote requirements; to avoid diluting or over-concentrating minority voting strength; to retain current configurations as much as possible; and to avoid splitting voting precincts.
The changes also would help to balance the number of schools included in each district. The new voting lines would place Creekside Elementary and South Central High schools into District 5, represented by Anna Barrett Smith. The district currently includes only W.H. Robinson Elementary and A.G. Cox Middle schools. It would decrease the number of schools in District 4, represented by Don Rhodes, from seven to five.
Monday’s meeting, which drew fewer than a dozen viewers by 7 p.m. was adjourned after 6 minutes. Board Chairwoman Melinda Fagundus, who represents District 8, and District 6 representative Worth Forbes did not attend.
A final board vote on the plan is scheduled for Nov. 1.