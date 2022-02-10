WINTERVILLE — A Pitt County mom was selected as the winner of the most recent round of Job-Applications.com’s national Working Parent Scholarship.
In this round, the company recognized the efforts of one student in the United States who balances the difficult tasks of parenthood, working and seeking a higher education. The $1,000 scholarship recipient is Jennifer Cranford, 27, of Winterville.
Cranford has a 1-year-old daughter and is a first-year graduate student at East Carolina University.
“I began my undergraduate career at East Carolina University in 2013,” she said. “During my first month of school, my mom suddenly and tragically passed away. With a lot of determination and support from my family, I was able to return to school and complete my degree.
“After undergrad, I worked a few odd jobs before landing in my current role,” Cranford said. “At this time, I had just had a child, we were freshly into the COVID-19 pandemic, and I was unsure of my future.
“I decided to go back to school to complete my master’s degree in adult education with a certificate in student affairs,” she said. “Being a working mom, I have to take all of my classes online while finding time to do school work, work full-time and care for my family.
“This scholarship will make a world of a difference for us,” Cranford said.
Job-Applications.com created the Working Parent Scholarship in 2013 to help people obtain a better education and build a career. Applicants submit an essay on how to successfully balance parenthood, working and excelling in school.
To date, more than $40,000 has been awarded by the Ohio-based company to scholarship recipients.
In her winning essay, Cranford wrote that the keys to her success are a supportive family, motivation, and perspective.
Nationally, the cost of paying for a higher education continues to be a strain on family budgets. In North Carolina, according to a study, the average debt of graduates was $29,681.
“The financial strain on working parents returning to school in North Carolina and throughout the United States cannot be overstated, particularly as this terrible pandemic drags on,” said Job-Applications.com President Doug Crawford. “Our national Working Parent Scholarship is our way to help reduce some of that pressure and remind hard-working parents that they are not alone.”
Job-Applications.com has awarded $1,000 scholarships to people in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. Through its sister site, ca.job-applications.com (formerly job-applications.ca), scholarships have also been awarded to working parents throughout Canada.
To read the winning essays for Job-Applications.com, go to: