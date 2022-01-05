A pair of Winterville twins were the first babies of 2022 born at Vidant Medical Center in the wee hours of the morning on Saturday.
Camira and Cayman Fleming came into the world at 12:25 and 12:35 a.m. by way of their mother, Lakeisha Peterson. Their father is Canaan Fleming Jr.
Mom and the babies were doing well, Peterson confirmed, though she did test positive for COVID-19 upon arriving at the hospital.
“I feel woozy and sore,” Peterson said on a web call Saturday.
Camira is 12.9 inches and 1 pound, 9 ounces. Cayman is 14.5 inches and 2 pounds, 3 ounces. The two were not expected until April, with Peterson delivering at 26 weeks pregnant. Still, she said the babies were doing just fine on their first day in the world.
“They said that the babies are doing awesome,” Peterson said. “They are not on breathing tubes but they will be in the NICU for a while because the due date was not until April 3. They are doing unexpectedly better than what they thought they were going to be for 26 weeks.”
Peterson had a busy night. When she checked into the hospital, she tested positive for COVID-19. She said she has not experienced any symptoms. New visitor criteria put forth by the hospital on Dec. 29 meant that only four adults, including Fleming, were permitted to visit her bedside throughout the stay.
“I did not have any symptoms or anything,” Peterson said. “It is just very important for people to follow the guidelines even if you do not want to. You never know who is sick.”
It was different from her two previous labor experiences Peterson said, but the pregnancy itself was also unique.
“This whole experience being pregnant with them has been different,” Peterson said. “I have a 5-year-old, her name is Kalisha, and a 7-year-old, his name is Dijon. They are very excited.”
“When I went in for my first ultrasound, and I am laying there and see these two sacks, I was just quiet. (The specialist) said ‘are you going to say anything? You are having twins!’ I knew it was something.”
Twins are not entirely unexpected, Peterson said. Fleming’s mother is a twin, as is his grandfather. All of his first cousins have had twins as well, including a pair with birthdays on Jan. 2.
“It is very different and it is very challenging, especially if you have health concerns,” Peterson said. “They really did take care of me and did the best they could.”
Peterson said she is most excited to get her newborns healthy, home and bonding with them. Despite the concerns around their birth and the positive COVID test, the easiest part was finding them names.
“I wanted to give the little boy something closer to his daddy’s name,” Peterson said. “I decided to do Cayman with an M. My little girl, her grandparents named her. We called them and asked what rhymes with Canaan and they said Camira. We said alright, that is the names. The thinking process was not that long.”
Vidant Health and Women’s Services at Maynard Children’s Hospital delivered more than 3,700 babies in 2021, the hospital said.