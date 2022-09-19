A Winterville pastor and his attorneys announced Saturday they are seeking a pardon from Gov. Roy Cooper, changes to local legal procedures and possible civil action following the man's exoneration for a 1993 armed robbery that saw him serve eight years in prison.
Darron Carmon, pastor and founder of Rebuild Christian Center Church in Winterville and Greater Village Gate Church in Lewiston, was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon in 1994.
Pitt County Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount III overturned the conviction on Aug. 10. Faris Dixon, Pitt County District Attorney, consented to a request by Carmon and his lawyers.
On Oct. 29, 1993, the clerk of the Fresh Way Foods Store on 2671 Mill St., Winterville, told police he'd been robbed at gunpoint of $282, according to Abraham Rubert-Schewel of Tin Fulton Walker & Owen in Durham, an attorney on Carmon's team.
The clerk, Robert Thompson, would identify a then 19-year-old Carmon from a binder of photos presented to him by Winterville Police Department, according to his lawyers. Thompson was the state's sole eyewitness in a one-day trial where Carmon was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Carmon said that 40-year sentence weighed on his mind in prison to the point where he attempted suicide with "a cupful" of pills he collected one at a time from other inmates. He credits his faith for his survival and early release in 2001 for good behavior. He served eight years.
Still, he does not feel free, he said. Carmon opened up to supporters on Saturday in front of the Pitt County Courthouse about the toll that incarceration, being exonerated and seeking a full pardon takes on a person.
"The way it works in North Carolina, when you are exonerated and the state concludes (they) made a mistake ... you still are not pardoned," Carmon said. "You will never be free, and you still have to keep fighting every single day until you get the freedom that you so deserve.
"Spiritually, they try to hold you."
Carmon's attorneys Michael Littlejohn Jr. of Littlejohn Law in Charlotte and Abraham Rubert-Schewel of Tin Fulton Walker & Owen in Durham said that the team's next goal in addition to a pardon is to get rules in place that would reinforce laws requiring evidence be turned over the district attorney's office as soon as it is discovered.
The lawyers said fingerprint evidence collected by Winterville police was not turned over until attorneys requested it in 2021. Carmon never would have been convicted had that exculpatory evidence been presented immediately, Schewel said.
"Fingerprints sat in a Winterville police locker for eight years," Schewel said. "They sat there until 2021, until we requested them from the Winterville Police Department. Had we not done that, they probably would still be sitting there today."
Schewel said that violates Brady v. Maryland, a 1963 precedent that "requires that prosecutors fully disclose to the accused all exculpatory evidence in their possession," according to a 2004 report to the Advisory Committee on Criminal Rules of the Judicial Conference of the United States by Laural L. Hooper, Jennifer E. Marsh and Brian Yeh. Dixon agreed with that statement enough to note it in the documents consenting to Carmon's motion for appropriate relief.
Carmon's team wants to fix that problem in Pitt County by working with Dixon.
"We know we live in an imperfect world, we live in an imperfect legal system," Schewel said. "When evidence is gathered, it is not always turned over how it should be turned over."
Dixon in the motion also noted statements by Thompson, the state's sole eyewitness, were impeachable as a result of the defense's investigation. Schewel said the CEO of Fresh Way at the time, who the team interviewed during the exoneration process, told them it was very common for clerks to take money from the register and then report a robbery.
Dixon's office on Monday did not respond to a request Monday for an interview.
Schewel said Thompson claimed to have exchanged money with a grocery clerk the night of the robbery, which the CEO said was against store policy. Schewel also said the CEO told them that clerks were not supposed to have more than $100 in the register, despite Thompson saying he was robbed of $282.
Thompson is since deceased, Schewel said. Carmon declined to comment on whether he had even met the former clerk before the man accused him of the robbery.
Schewel also said that the team has discussed filing a civil claim with Winterville's town attorney.
Keen Lassiter, Winterville's town attorney, said Monday that he had heard from Carmon's legal team but could not provide any details. He said that the town has launched its own investigation into the events that took place in 1993 in order to determine what steps to take.
"We're just sort of learning what transpired with the conviction being vacated," Lassiter said. "We found out about it a couple weeks ago."
Carmon is the second person to be exonerated in Pitt County since 2019 when Dontae Sharpe of Greenville was freed after serving 25 years for a murder he did not commit.
Schewel noted that Carmon and Sharpe's cases were both overseen in the early 90s by since-retired Superior Court Judge Russell Duke and Clark Everett, former Pitt County District Attorney. Carmon credits Dixon in part for his exoneration.
"Dontae Sharpe was pardoned by Gov. Roy Cooper," Schewel said. "Darron Carmon should be as well."
Members of the Rebuild congregation were jubilant to hear Carmon speak. After his story, some of his supporters were invigorated to help him pursue a pardon.
"We came to support him to let him know we're behind him," said Jessica Smith. "He's not going to go through this alone, he hasn't been going through it alone. We're going to be with him making sure he gets the pardon he deserves."
Carmon's parents, William Carmon and Barbara Carmon, also were in attendance to support their son. William said he is happy the truth had come out.
"I hold no remorse for them because I know how the system works, and how the attorney's office works," William Carmon, a former pastor and Ayden police officer, said. "They are for putting people in prison. They are not concerned all that much about whether you are innocent or guilty."