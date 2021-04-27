The Winterville Police Department has arrested a local man on 42 felony charges related to peeping, according to warrants and arrest records.
Omar Corona, 38, of 147 Boyd St. was charged April 21 with 21 counts each of felony secret peeping and possessing a photographic image from peeping, the records showed.
A warrant from a March 20 offense states that Corona peeped secretly into a bathroom located at his residence that was occupied by another person.
He then used an iPhone to create a photographic image “for the purpose of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire.”
That warrant also states Corona was in possession of a photographic image. The Winterville Police Department said that the case is active and did not have further comment.
Corona was jailed without bond in the Pitt County Detention Center. He is set to appear in Pitt County District Court May 5.
Man driving stolen car
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Grifton man in a vehicle reported stolen April 22 in Greene County, the agency reported.
Deputies made the arrest after the Greene County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for law enforcement to be on the lookout for a stolen gray 2001 Mazda Tribute.
A Pitt deputy sighted it on West Hanrahan Road at 1:53 a.m. The deputy conducted a stop of the vehicle on East Hanrahan Road and arrested the driver, William Rodney Pittman, 32, of Grifton.
An incident report states that the stop occurred in the 500 block of East Hanrahan, near Acorn Road.
Pittman was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. He was also found to have outstanding warrants for two counts of possession of stolen goods in Pitt County; larceny of a motor vehicle and felony larceny in Craven County; and larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony larceny in Greene County.
Pittman also was charged with a felony probation violation, the release said.
He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $130,000 secured bond for his charges and no bond under a parole/post release warrant.
GREENE COUNTY
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
- Brian E. Artis, 18, of 263 Corey Trail Snow Hill was taken into custody April 23 and charged with two felony counts warrant for arrest and one felony count warrant for arrest. He was placed under a $5000 secured bond. His court date is June 14 in Snow Hill.
- Marquita Kitrell Harper, 31, of 206 Wedgewood Drive, Greenville, was taken into custody April 23 and charged with one misdemeanor count failure to appear for speeding and failure to appear for driving while license revoked. She was placed under a $500 secured bond. Her court date is May 21 in Snow Hill.
- Carlos Rodriguez, 47, of 43 Thomas St., Snow Hill, was taken into custody April 21 and charged with two misdemeanor counts failure to appear assault on female and solicit prostitution. This charge stems from Lenoir County. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date is March 14 in Kinston.
- Chela Deanna Casteneda, 29, of 101 Running Deer Lane, Snow Hill, was taken into custody April 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count failure to appear show cause. She was placed under a $198 secured bond. Her court date is May 5 in Snow Hill.
- Anthony Lee Spruill, 41, of 112 Pinshoal Drive, Snow Hill, was taken into custody April 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count failure to appear driving while license revoked. This charge stems from Craven County. He was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His court date is June 7 in New Bern.
- Corey Travison Hines, 32, of 251 Hedgefield Road, Farmville, was taken into custody April 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count show cause. He was placed under a $305 bond. His court date is May 14 in Snow Hill.
AYDEN
The Ayden Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
- Jairus Dakwon Styles, 21, of 5955 Berkley Court was arrested April 25 and charged with one misdemeanor count of concealing weapons. He was placed under a $2,000 unsecured bond. His court date is July 8 in Farmville.
- Yulissa Alexandra Gonzalez, 21, of 652 Club Drive was arrested April 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count driving under the influence. She was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her court date is July 8 in Farmville.
- Carroll Brian Hathaway, 41, of 367 Snow Hill St. was taken into custody April 21 and charged with one felony count common law robbery. He was placed under a $45,000 secured bond. His court date was April 22 in Greenville. He was also charged with one felony count common law robbery and one misdemeanor count assault on a female. No bond amount and a court date were not listed for those charges.
- Lester Ray Clark, 42, of 7178 Stokestown-St. Johns Road was arrested April 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date is July 1 in Farmville.
- A resident of Lee Street reported a larceny April 21 after their cell phone was taken. This case is active.
- A resident of Lee Street reported a larceny April 21 when property was taken from the backyard. This case is active.
- An employee of Dollar General reported damage to personal property April 22 after the surface of their vehicle sustained damage. The case was closed by other means.
- A resident of Ormond Street reported simple assault and destruction, damage and vandalism of property April 23 after a fight occurred and property was damaged. This case is active.
- A resident of Third Street reported a dog bite April 23. This case was closed by other means.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases reports with the following details and information:
- 2600 block Commercial Lane, Winterville, 4:26 p.m., April 20: individual defrauded of $4,140 in cash; case active.
- 8400 block Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, 12:34 p.m., April 20: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
- 5600 block Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, 1:52 p.m., April 22: woman defrauded of $1,250 in cash; case active.
{li class=”_mce_tagged_br”}5300 block Stokestown St. Johns Road, Ayden, 11:34 a.m., April 26: woman defrauded of social security number via Internet; case active.{/li}{li class=”_mce_tagged_br”}600 block Old Snow Hill Road, Ayden, 4:59 p.m., April 26: mattress valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.{/li}{li class=”_mce_tagged_br”}6000 block Griffin Whaley Road, Ayden, 7:49 p.m., April 26: break in at residence. NASCAR equipment valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.{/li}{li class=”_mce_tagged_br”}3400 block Fulford Circle, Farmville, 9:58 a.m., April 24: man defrauded of $3,000 by former roommate who used Xbox Live account over two-year period; case active.{/li}{li class=”_mce_tagged_br”}600 block Old Snow Hill Road, Ayden, 8:27 p.m., April 26: woman receiving harassing phone calls from acquaintance at residence; case active.{/li}