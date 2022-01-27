WINTERVILLE — From planning and zoning to parks and recreation, volunteers are being sought to fill vacancies on town committees and advisory boards.
Applications are posted on the committees and boards page of the town’s website, www.wintervillenc.com, and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The following boards are accepting applicants:
Board of Adjustments: The BOA is responsible for reviewing special-use permits, variances and administrative appeal applications and makes final decisions on those applications. The board meets every third Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Winterville Town Hall Assembly Room. The board is seeking an extraterritorial jurisdiction alternate member. For information contact Planning Director Bryan Jones at 215-2358 or bryan.jones@wintervillenc.com.
- Planning and Zoning Board: This is an advisory board that reviews ordinances, ordinance amendments and development plans and advises Town Council accordingly. There are two regular vacancies, one alternate member from within town limits, two regular members and one alternate member from outside the corporate limits of the town but within the extraterritorial jurisdiction limits. Contact Jones for more information.
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: This is an advisory board that recommends and advises the Parks and Recreation director on any matters relating to recreational programs, policies, procedures, park development, maintenance, budget preparation and acquisition of land. There is one alternant member vacancy who may reside either within the town limits or outside of the corporate limits of the town, and two member vacancies who must live outside of the corporate limits of the town but within the limits of the extraterritorial jurisdiction. Contact Evan Johnston, Parks and Recreation director, at 215-2436 or evan.johnston@wintervillenc.com
Stormwater Advisory Committee: This committee provides stormwater management policy guidance. This committee consists of members of a cross-section of local residents and stakeholders. There is one regular member vacancy and an alternate member vacancy
- Human Relations Board: This board is devoted to the study of problems in the area of human relations including the promotion of equity for all residents; the provision of channels of communication among diverse groups; encouraging the employment of qualified people regardless of race, color, religion, gender, sex, age, national origin, disability or genetic information; and encouraging youth to become trained and qualified for employment. There are six board vacancies. Applicants must live within the town’s corporate limits.
Applications may be emailed to the Town Clerk, Don Harvey at don.harvey@wintervillenc.com or mailed to the Winterville Town Clerk PO Box 1459, Winterville NC 28590. Contact Don Harvey at 756-2221, Ext. 2344 with any questions.