The Town of Winterville is inviting public input on the design of a bicyclist and pedestrian safety skills “traffic garden” coming to Hillcrest Park.

The Hillcrest Park Traffic Garden will establish a permanent resource for bicyclists and pedestrians of all ages to learn about road safety in a protected environment, according to a news release from BikeWalkNC.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.