Winterville Senior Citizens Club members on Monday donated a large number of items they have collected for U.S. military service members to NC Packs4Patriots.
Packs 4 Patriots director Barbara Whitehead met with the seniors at the home of club president Beatrice Henderson. Whitehead’s organization collects items needed by service members and ships them overseas.
Donated items included sweet and salty snacks, hygiene items, puzzle books, card games, and more. NC Packs4Patriots will be sending at least 300 care packages for Christmas and each care package serves 8 to 10 soldiers.
Beatrice Henderson, Ruth Worsley, Judy Whitehurst, Minnie Blount, Eleanor Hilliard, Calvin Henderson helped Whitehead load the items to take to her facility in Ayden.
Packs4Patriots is a nonprofit organization formed with the mission to support troops and their family members by providing care and comfort items and expressions of appreciation for their service and sacrifices.
Visit the website ncpacks4patriots.wordpress.com or email them at ncp4p@yahoo.com for information.